Dubai: Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced an agreement with Kortech, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding - one of the leading engineering, construction, investment and development groups in the MENA region – to collaborate on automating and digitizing critical infrastructure projects in the Middle East and Egypt.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of Eng. Hassan Allam, Group CEO of Hassan Allam Holding and Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation, brings together Honeywell’s global expertise in automation, digital technologies, software and analytics with Kortech’s turnkey infrastructure and technology solution.

By combining their respective capabilities the two companies plan to advance digital transformation, resilience and energy efficiency for data centers and other buildings, major transportation projects and smart-city developments across Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Honeywell is committed to supporting regional development and delivering future-ready infrastructure through the deployment of our cutting-edge connected automation and control technologies,” said Nabil Cheqroun, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Building Automation in META. “By combining our capabilities with Kortech’s regional engineering and infrastructure knowledge, we plan to create value for the many ambitious infrastructure projects underway across the region.”

“This collaboration enhances our capacity to deliver advanced, technology-focused infrastructure solutions at scale throughout the region,” added Zayan Waziry, Chief Techno-Commercial Officer of Kortech. “Joining forces with Honeywell helps us broaden the range of offerings we provide for transportation, buildings and data center initiatives. By integrating global innovation with local delivery expertise, we are well-positioned to address the region’s evolving infrastructure requirements.”

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Kortech

Kortech, a subsidiary of the Hassan Allam Holding, stands as a leading provider of comprehensive turnkey solutions in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrumentation (ME&I), System Integration, Data Centers, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Since its inception in 2016, Kortech has been dedicated to meeting the ever-growing demand for advanced ME&I solutions in the Egyptian market and beyond. Leveraging the expertise and resources of the Hassan Allam Holding, Kortech has successfully positioned itself as a prominent player, offering innovative and tailored solutions to address the dynamically evolving needs of the industry.

