Cairo: As the Platinum Sponsor, Huawei Technologies, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, participated in the Cyber & Information Security Exhibition & Conference (Caisec’22), where the company joined a panel discussion titled “The Role of AI/ML in Predicting and Preventing Cyber Attacks” to contribute its global expertise in the field of cybersecurity to achieve Secure Digital Economy, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Huawei consistently provides its partners with the most secure digital transformation solutions, demonstrative use cases and best practices to support customers in the current digital era. The company has adopted an ever-evolving, integrated system to ensure unified, technology-neutral, and leading cybersecurity standards. Accordingly, Huawei spends a third of its R&D budget on cyber security, which ensures all products and services comply with the related international security standards.

Jim Liu, CEO- Huawei Egypt, said in the opening speech of Caisec’22 “As Egypt makes headway with its digital transformation strategy, it has become necessary to impose a robust cybersecurity infrastructure in place. For over 20 years in the Egyptian market, Huawei has substantially committed itself to transforming knowledge and sharing experience in the fields of cyber and information security to help its partners achieve the digital transformation strategy securely, especially with the growth of digital uses”

Meanwhile, Youssef Ait Kaddour, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Huawei Morocco, said during the panel discussion “The development of new technologies, such as AI and ML continues to represent the potential of the digital economy. As the world drives towards digitalization, organizations have increasingly begun using AI to reinforce cybersecurity and protect themselves against cyber-attacks. Therefore, Huawei is keen on sharing its global competence while discussing advanced cybersecurity prevention, detection tools and measures with ICT experts to continue fulfilling its strategy to provide its partners with digital transformation solutions and contribute to Egypt's collaborative cybersecurity ecosystem.”

The Caisec’22 assembles key decision makers from both public and private organizations to learn about the latest trends to create cyber resilience, raise awareness about the significant of cybersecurity, and offer opportunities to learn and speak about state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.

It is worth noting that, with more than 350+ security certificates of products, Huawei fully complies with both the local regulatory requirements and the related international standards such as ISO27001, GSMA/3GPP NESAS, Common Criteria, etc. Additionally, the company has signed cyber security agreements with over 3,400 suppliers worldwide and shares its end-to-end cybersecurity assurance system to ensure its products, solutions and services guarantee cyber resilience.

