Groundbreaking MoU Sets Stage for Cross-Border Leadership Development, Professional Mentorship, and Research Collaboration Through 2028

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and the UAE-India Business Council-UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) have entered a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will drive forward youth entrepreneurship, leadership development, and innovation across Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The agreement formalizes a shared commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for learning, collaboration, and economic advancement. It will remain in effect through July 2028, with a strategic review at the end of the term to evaluate progress and explore long-term alignment.

ADSM, known for its forward-thinking approach to business education and leadership training, has long championed innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship at the heart of its academic ethos. UIBC-UC, established in February 2023 with the joint backing of the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, brings together 18 founding institutions managing combined assets of over USD 1 trillion.

As a major facilitator of bilateral business dialogue and investment, UIBC-UC provides the ideal platform for cross-border collaboration between educators, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive roadmap of joint initiatives spanning the next three years. Central to the partnership is a robust calendar of high-impact programming, including conferences, workshops, and seminars designed to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets and leadership competencies among young professionals in the region. These knowledge-sharing events will feature thought leaders from the UAE, India, and global innovation hubs, providing students and early-career entrepreneurs with access to world-class insights and best practices.

In addition, the partnership will support the design and rollout of professional development courses that address key areas such as innovation management, digital transformation, sustainable business practices, and ethical leadership. These programs aim to equip learners with practical, future-ready skills while reinforcing ADSM’s position as a hub of excellence for business education in the Gulf.

A cornerstone of the collaboration will be the launch of a structured mentorship platform connecting ADSM students and alumni with seasoned executives, entrepreneurs, and UIBC-UC-affiliated professionals.

Complementing these capacity-building efforts will be a series of joint research endeavours focused on emerging trends in youth entrepreneurship, the evolving role of SMEs in regional economies, and cross-border innovation ecosystems. Both institutions plan to co-author research papers and white papers, offering valuable insights for policymakers and investors alike. ADSM will also serve as a key knowledge partner for UIBC-UC’s broader programs, contributing academic rigor and faculty expertise to business roundtables, regional summits, and policy discussions.

The UIBC-UC has also committed to facilitating introductions to India-based universities, research labs and incubators, to ADSM, with the objective to further strengthen the vibrant UAE-India education corridor.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board, Abu Dhabi School of Management, stated, “This collaboration with UIBC-UC reflects a shared belief that the future will be shaped by those who dare to innovate, lead with purpose, and build connections across borders.”

“Through this partnership, ADSM reaffirms its commitment to empowering talent and driving meaningful change in our region and beyond.”

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, added, “This is not just a partnership, it’s a platform for action. Together with ADSM, we are laying the groundwork for a generation of leaders who will shape the future of innovation, enterprise, and collaboration between our two nations.”

“This MoU signals a timely convergence of academia and industry around a shared vision of regional prosperity, making it a pivotal moment for UAE–India cooperation in education, innovation, and economic development.”

The MoU signing was attended by key representatives from both institutions, including Kshitij Korde, Neha Sahni, and Simar Kaur from the core UIBC-UC team and Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of ADSM.

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and UAE India Friendship Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

In line with this mission, UIBC-UC recently facilitated the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the India-UAE Friendship Hospital. This groundbreaking healthcare initiative aims to deliver world-class medical services, foster medical research, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The hospital will symbolize a shared commitment to human development, healthcare equity, and bilateral cooperation in the life sciences sector.

About ADSM

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, is a unique business school in the region, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship. Our vision is to be a center of excellence for entrepreneurship, leadership, and management through the discovery and dissemination of knowledge.

We seek to produce a new cadre of entrepreneurial managers—highly talented graduates equipped with the science of management who take the lead in innovating, improving, and enhancing their environments.