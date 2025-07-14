Abu Dhabi – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) hosted the third edition of the Universities Collaboration Forum, an initiative by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). The forum brought together 11 leading universities and academic institutions from across the UAE to support dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange aimed at strengthening the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector in Abu Dhabi.

The college showcased its leadership in driving innovation in ECD, presenting research-driven practices that reflect its commitment to integrating theory and practice. Faculty members delivered interactive presentations, including a demonstration of the “Interactive Play Lab”, the “Conceptual PlayWorld in Action” session, and a panel discussion titled “Transforming the Early Childhood Workplace”, where. The panelists shared key findings from an ECA-funded ECAE research project, which explores ways to improve the ECD work environment and promote game-based learning strategies. These efforts reflect ECAE’s broader goal of supporting national capacity building in early childhood education and promoting the role of academic institutions in advancing evidence-based development in the sector.

The forum aims to encourage joint initiatives by ECA and universities to support the development of ECA-aligned curricula and create an inclusive, high-quality ECD system in partnership with the higher education sector. It also promotes the use of research and data to inform evidence-based policy, strengthen professional development pathways, and build the skills of the ECD workforce.

In her opening remarks, Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, emphasized the vital role of academic institutions in supporting national efforts to empower and upskill the ECD workforce. “Early childhood professionals play a critical role in realizing our leadership’s vision for creating inclusive and holistic environments that support the healthy and integrated growth of children in our communities,” she noted. “Through our collaboration with ECA and academic institutions, we work to translate research insights into tangible practices that positively impact children’s lives and strengthen the capacity of ECD professionals to lead with excellence and purpose.”

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at ECA, said: “As part of our commitment to advancing the early childhood development sector in Abu Dhabi, we collaborate with partners across sectors, particularly higher education and research institutions, to generate evidence-based studies that enhance the capabilities of ECD professionals and promote child sustainable development. These research findings are critical resources that empower caregivers and educators, enabling data-driven decision-making in shaping early childhood policies and practices.”

The forum also featured academic success stories, such as Al Ain University’s development of early childhood education offerings and United Arab Emirates University’s introduction of an elective course on ECD within its general education program for students across disciplines. ECA also presented a series of projects and initiatives aimed at improving early childhood outcomes in Abu Dhabi. The forum drew strong participation from academic institutions, education experts, researchers, and policymakers.

This ongoing collaboration among ECAE, ECA, and academic partners highlights the value of aligning government policy with research to create a sustainable, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for future generations in Abu Dhabi.