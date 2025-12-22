Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Huawei has announced a key partnership with VIPKID, the global leader in online education, aimed at enhancing digital learning experiences for students across Saudi Arabia. By integrating Huawei’s all-scenario smart device ecosystem with VIPKID’s high-quality educational resources, the collaboration seeks to create a more intelligent, personalized learning environment for young learners in the Kingdom.



The partnership underscores Huawei’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by empowering the next generation with stronger language skills, broader international perspectives, and globally competitive digital competencies. Through the deep integration of technology and education, Huawei and VIPKID aim to advance learning outcomes and support the development of future-ready talent. Additionally, both parties will develop tailored product and service bundles for Huawei and VIPKID consumers.



William Hu, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, commented: “This partnership represents an important step in Huawei’s mission to support talent development in Saudi Arabia through innovative and accessible technology. By combining Huawei’s smart ecosystem with VIPKID’s reputable educational content, we aim to provide a richer, more personalized learning experience that helps children build global competencies and strengthens their readiness for the future. We remain committed to contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda by empowering the younger generation with advanced digital tools”.



David Wu, Head of Global Business of VIPKID, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Huawei to bring more innovative and personalized learning opportunities to students in Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of technology to transform education and nurture the next generation of globally minded learners. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful digital learning experiences for children across the Kingdom”.



Through this collaboration, Huawei and VIPKID aim to combine smart technology with world-class online education to support the Kingdom’s growing digital learning ecosystem and contribute to shaping a more innovative and globally competitive future for Saudi youth.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is a global leader in smart devices, offering a comprehensive range of products including smartphones, wearables, tablets, PCs, audio devices, and cloud-based services. Driven by its all-scenario AI strategy, Huawei is committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that enrich consumers’ digital lifestyles and support national digital transformation goals. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and user-centric design, Huawei continues to empower individuals and communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About VIPKID

VIPKID is a global online education platform dedicated to providing high-quality, interactive learning experiences to students around the world. Through its innovative digital learning model, VIPKID connects learners with certified instructors, offering engaging content designed to strengthen language proficiency, build global awareness, and support academic success. Serving millions of students across multiple countries, VIPKID continues to redefine the future of online education through technology-driven, personalized learning solutions.