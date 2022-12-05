Riyadh, KSA: Huawei has launched SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 7 Series products and innovations for the first time in Saudi Arabia at the IP Club KSA forum on November 30, 2022, in Riyadh. Under the theme of "Intelligent Cloud Network, Unleashing Digital Productivity," the Huawei IP Club aims to build an open, free, friendly thought-sharing platform for network technical supervisors, engineers, industry analysts, and key opinion leaders. At IP Club, people will be joined by the best minds in the industry to engage in thought-provoking conversations about future network technology trends, share perspectives on digital transformation, and chart the way forward.

SD-WAN is an important market segment in the datacom field with numerous applications. Most vendors in the industry mainly focus on routing devices for branch interconnection. Huawei SD-WAN is an end-to-end solution that integrates branch interconnection routers, campus switches, Wi-Fi access, and a unified network management platform. Further, Huawei is the leading vendor implementing converged LAN-WAN management, including branch network provisioning, deployment, and unified O&M, significantly improving management efficiency and O&M experience.

Through IP club activities, Huawei experts can guide customers through the numerous benefits of the Huawei SD-WAN solution. With the solution already deployed across industries, Huawei SD-WAN was named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, the third year in a row that it has earned such recognition.

Also, Huawei has launched its first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771. As we know, incorporating innovative technologies such as multi-link operation, Wi-Fi 7 improves space resource utilization and increases the theoretical Wi-Fi rate to 30 Gbps, achieving a threefold increase compared to Wi-Fi 6. According to an industry report released in 2021, Huawei has always been the main contributor of Wi-Fi Standard, including Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 7. Overall, Huawei has accumulated numerous innovative technologies and patents and has been the front-runner in Wi-Fi industry standards.

Daniel Kirk, vice president of Strategy Huawei Enterprise Business said, "Robust connectivity is the backbone of the digital era. By bringing these innovations in SD-WAN and Wi-Fi, we enable our customers and partners in KSA to offer differentiated services to end users cost-effectively. The Huawei IP Club in Saudi Arabia has the largest community membership outside China, demonstrating the Kingdom's appetite for innovative technologies to drive digital transformation in line with Vision 2030."

To enjoy convenient digital services in the cloud era, every person, family, and organization demands network access anytime and anywhere. This has led to the acceleration of enterprise digital transformation and an urgent need for upgraded connections. Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network solution implements a new type of service network capable of both cloud-based network migration and cloud-network-security integration. This solution serves multiple industries, including e-Government, smart healthcare, smart education, smart mine, smart port, and smart manufacturing.

