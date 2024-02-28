Barcelona, Spain: At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch held during MWC Barcelona 2024, the company announced a host of new solutions for Net5.5G, F5.5G, and Digital Intelligent Solutions. These new solutions will unlock new growth opportunities for Carriers across the Middle East and Central Asia.

With the imminent commercial launch of 5.5G in the region, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners to pursue exciting new innovations in networks, cloud, and intelligence. The company believes that together with regional carriers, it will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation.

Three Innovative All-Optical Products to Open Up F5.5G Commercial Use

During MWC24 Barcelona at Huawei Product and Solution Launch, Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, launched the industry's first DC-oriented OTN product, OptiX OSN 9800 K36; the industry's first intelligent OLT product, OptiXaccess MA5800T; and the industry's first FTTR+X product, iFTTR OptiXstar F50 for ultra-broadband backbone, 10G access, and all-optical smart home scenarios.

The three innovative products help operators build an F5.5G all-optical target network and accelerate the development of 10G ultra-broadband, opening up the commercial use of F5.5G.

In November 2023, ETSI released the F5G Advanced Generation Definition. Huawei has worked with leading operators worldwide to carry out F5.5G innovation and practice, with key F5.5G technologies and products, including Wi-Fi 7, 50G PON, 400G, 800G backbone networks, and OXC already in wide use.

10G connectivity is fundamental to the popularization of intelligent applications. Many countries and regions worldwide have released 10G development plans and initiated the construction of 10Giga City. To boost further development of F5.5G, Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, noted that operators need to build an F5.5G all-optical target network that supports “1+3+4” core features amid 10G ultra-broadband development. This approach is centered around 1 network goal: 10Gbps ultra-broadband; achieving 3 network capabilities: 10Gbps ubiquitous access, metro network reducing latency to 1ms, and backbone network achieving 99.9999% availability; building 4 network architecture: backbone network deploys 400G, 800G OTN to connect data centers, metro network requires 100G to COs, access network uses 50G PON to homes and enterprises, and connects 10Gbps to room.

Wide Range of Net5.5G Solutions to Inspire New Growth of Carriers

During MWC Barcelona 2024, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, Leon Wang launched Net5.5G-oriented products. He noted that new ultra-broadband applications, such as immersive terminals and AIGC (AI Generated Content), have brought new opportunities to carriers.

In addition, networks need to continuously evolve towards the future. At this event, centering on “Bringing Net5.5G into Reality, Inspire New Growth”, Huawei has launched four solutions tailored to Net5.5G, covering mobile backhaul, enterprise campus, converged transport, and data center network to fully support carriers' business success.

New ICT Services & Software Enable Digital Intelligence Acceleration

At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch held during MWC Barcelona 2024, Bruce Xun, President of Huawei's Global Technical Service Dept, announced the launch of Huawei's digital intelligent series of solutions in the ICT services & software field. New AI technology is applied to solutions such as Intelligent Connectivity Integration, Intelligent IT Integration, Intelligent Operations, SmartCare, Intelligent Digital Service, and Huawei Learning. These innovative solutions, together with new modes, drive new growth and enable the acceleration of digital intelligence.

Mr. Bruce Xun said, "In the era of intelligence, digital intelligence transformation can only be accelerated by combining AI technology with telecom cognition and massive data accumulated from carriers. Huawei Services & Software apply AI technology and new modes to upgrade solutions, build more energy-efficient and reliable networks, provide better user experience and satisfaction, and drive service innovation and new business growth."

MWC Barcelona 2024 is taking place from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei is showcasing its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. For more information, please visit https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

