Huawei released its 2025 Annual Report, reporting financial performance in line with company forecasts, with USD126 billion in revenue and USD9.7 billion in net profit.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation, Huawei invested USD27.5 billion into R&D, which accounted for 21.8% of its annual revenue in 2025. The company’s R&D investment over the past decade amounts to USD197.7 billion, reinforcing its long-term focus on innovation and technological advancement.

This commitment is further reflected in its talent and intellectual property strength, with approximately 114,000 employees—representing 53.7% of the workforce—dedicated to R&D, and a global portfolio of 165,000 active granted patents as of year-end 2025.

"In 2025, Huawei's overall performance remained steady," said Sabrina Meng, Huawei's Rotating Chairwoman. "I would like to thank our customers for their ongoing trust and support. We are also grateful to customers for choosing Huawei, and to our suppliers, partners, and developers around the world for their ongoing collaboration.”

She added, "Of course, we couldn't do any of this without the support of every Huawei employee. Thank you for your hard work and steadfast support."

In 2025, Huawei's connectivity business weathered the impact of industry investment cycles, while its computing business continued to seize opportunities in AI. Huawei's digital power business also continued to place quality before all else. Huawei Cloud honed its competitiveness with a focus on core services, and the company's intelligent automotive solutions grew rapidly. Meanwhile, the consumer business worked to overcome formidable challenges, driving the HarmonyOS ecosystem to cross a new threshold in user experience.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to ramp up R&D investment in strategic domains like connectivity, computing, cloud, devices, intelligent driving, and AI. The company will hone its competitive edge by integrating AI and security into products and networks, and build industry ecosystems around Ascend, Kunpeng, and HarmonyOS that thrive on collaboration and shared success. It will also continue to actively embrace openness and innovation, and achieve long-term development through quality, while creating value for customers, partners, and society.

Meng stressed, "We remain committed to our strategy and disciplined in maintaining our strategic focus. Our priority is to translate our strategy into execution, keep cultivating the developer ecosystem, and pursue high-quality development."

All financial statements in the 2025 Annual Report were independently audited by KPMG, an international Big Four accounting firm.

To download the 2025 Annual Report, please visit https://www.huawei.com/en/annual-report/2025

***CNY amounts have been converted into USD using the 2025 year-end closing rate of 1 USD = 6.9906 CNY.