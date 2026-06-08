Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country’s Investment Promotion Agency, has concluded a high-level roadshow in Istanbul, Türkiye, showcasing Qatar’s diverse investment opportunities and strengthening engagement with Turkish investors and key business stakeholders.

Over a four-day programme, the delegation held a series of business meetings with leading Turkish companies. The programme featured dedicated investor events organised in collaboration with key partners, including an investor dialogue with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) and a business luncheon with the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD). The visit also brought together major stakeholders through an exclusive gaming industry roundtable, in addition to sealing a new partnership with Istanbul Technical University (ITU) ARI Teknokent, the technology park of ITU.

The roadshow programme featured executive-level discussions, site visits and targeted B2B meetings, across smart manufacturing, digital technologies, gaming and energy, highlighting Qatar’s competitive and innovation-driven investment environment. Participating companies included EnerjiSA, Inci Holding, Akol Law, Trendyol, Vito Enerji and Ard Informatics. Delegation also held a site visit to MEXT Technology Center, a leading Industry 4.0 innovation hub in Türkiye driving digital transformation in manufacturing through advanced technologies, collaboration and talent development.

A key highlight of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITU Ari Teknokent, aimed at fostering scientific, academic, cultural and entrepreneurial collaboration. The MoU aims to strengthen innovation ecosystems in Qatar and Türkiye by supporting startup collaboration, facilitating knowledge exchange and promoting the commercialisation and cross-border growth of innovative technologies.

Commenting on the roadshow, Fahad Ali Al-Kuwari, Chief Investment Development Officer, Invest Qatar, said: “This roadshow underscores Qatar’s steadfast commitment to advancing economic cooperation with Türkiye and to offering international investors a stable, predictable, and supportive environment. By continually expanding investment channels, fostering impactful partnerships and reinforcing its role as a trusted hub, Qatar positions itself as a reliable long‑term destination for Turkish enterprises pursuing global growth.”

Qatar and Türkiye continue to cultivate a dynamic and expanding economic partnership, reinforced by collaboration across a wide spectrum of sectors. Today, more than 1,370 Turkish companies operate successfully in Qatar, an enduring testament to investor confidence in the country’s resilient and business‑friendly environment.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar’s (Invest Qatar) mission is to accelerate Qatar’s economic diversification and global competitiveness by proactively attracting targeted investment, developing priority economic clusters and delivering an exceptional end-to-end investor experience.

Invest Qatar partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, supporting their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar