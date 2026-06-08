Cairo: Beltone Mortgage, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leading real estate advisory and marketing firm, to provide flexible mortgage financing solutions for ready-to-move properties.

The partnership delivers a seamless homeownership journey by integrating real estate advisory and brokerage services with fast, flexible, and customized mortgage financing solutions tailored to clients' financial needs. The collaboration combines Beltone Mortgage's agile financing platform with Coldwell Banker Egypt's longstanding market presence, extensive property inventory, advanced digital platform, and dedicated ready-to-move unit sales capabilities, creating an integrated end-to-end home buying experience backed by both financial and real estate expertise.

Under the partnership, clients will benefit from fast-track approval processes completed within as little as three days, and flexible repayment tenors of up to seven years. The financing solutions are tailored to different financial capabilities and customer needs, with customized repayment structures designed to simplify and facilitate the purchase of ready-to-move units.

Commenting on the partnership, Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage, said:

“Through our partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt, we are making homeownership easier, faster, and smarter for ready-to-move property buyers. By combining one of the market's strongest real estate networks with Beltone Mortgage's agile financing platform, clients can now access a simplified financing process, receive approvals in as fast as three days, and benefit from smarter and more flexible payment plans tailored to their financial capabilities.”

Karim Zein, CEO & Managing Director of Coldwell Banker Egypt, commented “At Coldwell Banker Egypt, we continuously strive to elevate the real estate experience by offering clients more integrated and value-driven solutions that simplify the home purchasing journey. Our partnership with Beltone Mortgage represents a strategic step toward delivering a more seamless and efficient customer experience by combining real estate expertise with tailored financing solutions. We believe this collaboration will further enhance accessibility to homeownership while supporting the ongoing development of Egypt’s real estate sector and service standards.”

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to enhancing accessibility within Egypt's real estate market while delivering a more efficient and customer-centric home financing experience for ready-to-move unit buyers. In line with its global positioning, Coldwell Banker Egypt continues "Guiding You Home for More than 20 Years" by connecting clients with trusted real estate opportunities and tailored financing solutions.

About Beltone Mortgage:

Beltone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beltone Holdings, specializing in real estate finance. It aims to provide distinctive financing solutions for individuals and companies operating in the real estate sector. Through its diverse financial solutions and quality advisory services, Beltone Mortgage strives to be a leader in the real estate finance industry, building sustainable relationships with its clients. The company is committed to maintaining its market leadership by investing in its employees, technology, and operational quality under the motto "Easier, Faster, Smarter."

For more information, please visit the company's website: beltonemortgage.com

About Belotne Holding:

(EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading pan-African group headquartered in Egypt, with operations spanning eight countries across North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Empowering growth across every market it serves, Beltone offers a diversified and integrated platform of businesses including leasing and factoring, mortgage finance, consumer finance, SMEs, microfinance, asset management, securities brokerage, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, data science and AI solutions, as well as HR consultancy, recruitment, talent management, and tailored learning and development programs. Through its digital-led platform, the group provides savings services, and mobile payment solutions, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth across the African continent.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com

About Coldwell Banker Egypt:

Coldwell Banker Egypt is part of Global network spanning over 49 countries with more that 118 years of real-estate leadership. The company delivers an extensive portfolio of services including property marketing, investment advisory, asset management, flexibility studies and development strategy planning.

For more information, please visit the company's website: Coldwell Banker | Prime Real Estate in Egypt