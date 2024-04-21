Riyadh, KSA: Recognizing the critical role of Wi-Fi in shaping the future, the King Saud University (KSU) and Huawei have joined forces to launch the groundbreaking Huawei ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest. This collaborative initiative invites ICT practitioners across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) to share innovative ideas and explore the best implementation scenarios for the latest Wi-Fi generation—Wi-Fi 7.

The transition to Wi-Fi 7 heralds a new era of connectivity, promising substantial benefits for wireless networks. Huawei, the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 provider, stands at the forefront of this technological revolution.

The Huawei ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest will help accelerate Wi-Fi 7 adoption across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) region. The contest invites customers, partners, research institutes, universities, and analysts to actively explore Wi-Fi 7’s application scenarios and unique values for businesses and societies. By fostering proactive innovation, this concerted effort swiftly elevates industry awareness and acceptance of Wi-Fi 7. Participants will share their ideas through video submissions, aligning with the ease of digital life.

The ’Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ contest winners will be recognized as Wi-Fi 7 pioneers, receiving prestigious awards and certificates jointly presented by the King Saud University (KSU) and Huawei. The top winners will also enjoy an exclusive invitation to the Huawei Tech Carnival Tour in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May 2024.

Prof. Dr. Ali Al-Dalbahi, Dean of Student Affairs of KSU, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Huawei in co-organizing the ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ competition to unlock the potential of next-generation Wi-Fi in KSA. We are excited to explore Wi-Fi 7's potential, as it heralds a new era in wireless connectivity when demand for new experiences is at an all-time high.”

Huawei Saudi Arabia CTO, said, "At Huawei, we are committed to advancing WLAN standards and shaping the future of wireless connectivity. As the industry's leading Wi-Fi 7 provider, we are excited to launch the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 contest, which encourages proactive exploration of Wi-Fi 7's application scenarios and unique values. Our joint effort with customers will contribute to industry innovation and elevate Wi-Fi 7 as the new benchmark for wireless connectivity."

The Wi-Fi 7 era has officially dawned, with the Wi-Fi Alliance releasing the Wi-Fi 7 certification standard. Huawei, the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 provider, stands at the forefront of this technological revolution.

Huawei continuously promotes the application of the Wi-Fi 7 standard technology in the enterprise market. This enables a continuous upgrade of customers' network experience in many sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. The ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ contest is part of the company's vision to build the industry ecosystem by driving innovation and openly collaborating with all stakeholders for shared success.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

