UAE: Meeram Technologies emerges as the New Huawei Authorized Service Centre in UAE to serve as the extended technical support and resources for all tier partners of Huawei, providing comprehensive solutions, manage service requirements and explore unlimited opportunities for business growth in the commercial market.

Meeram Technology, as a Huawei Authorized Service Centre, provides high-quality services in critical technology domains, including ATIL/Agile methodology, Cloud solutions, Security, Audit, Compliance, Data governance, Network Analysis, Forensics, Enterprise IT, and Installation/maintenance. This initiative positions Meeram Technologies as the preferred service provider for Huawei products and services and sets a new benchmark for quality and innovation in the region's technology service sector.

Imran Kazmi, CEO, Meeram Technologies, emphasized their excitement and alignment with Huawei's standards, aiming to revolutionize service delivery and provide robust technical support and strategic guidance to optimize business operations. He said, “This initiative highlights our dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction, and market leadership in the competitive landscape of technology services. Meeram Technologies will deliver officially endorsed solutions aligned with Huawei's rigorous standards ensuring reliable installation, maintenance, and consultancy services.”

Mr. Tan Yuxin, MECA Region Service Director from Huawei expressed full confidence in Meeram Technologies' capabilities to enhance relationships with partners, citing their excellent skilled team certified to provide Huawei’s services. He said, “I look forward to a prosperous collaboration with Meeram Technologies in achieving remarkable growth, and success in the UAE and beyond.”

Mr. Shan Xiaoping, Channel Director UAE from Huawei highlighted the rewarding collaboration with Meeram Technologies, praising their commitment to excellence and a proficient certified team that has significantly enhanced partner relations.

Mr. Xi Gucheng (Abdullah), Country Service Director at Huawei, UAE said, “The collaboration with Meeram Technologies has been instrumental in strengthening partnerships as pivotal to mutual success. With the team's expertise and certification in Huawei’s services we are confident in Meeram Technologies ability to innovate and expand Huawei’s reach in the region.

Meeram Technologies expansion strategy focuses on establishing a flagship Huawei Authorized Service Centre at a strategically optimal location in the UAE and broader region.

A centralized hub for delivering comprehensive services to maximize operational efficiency and enhance service delivery capabilities. The goal is to maximum customer satisfaction, robust partnerships with Huawei, and effective capitalization on market opportunities with a long-term objective of becoming a trusted leader in technology services across the region.

For more information, please visit www.huawei.com and www.meeramtechnologies.com