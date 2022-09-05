Dubai: AppGallery, one of the top three application marketplaces globally, further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone. Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has upgraded its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter.

AppGallery, Huawei’s renowned application marketplace, has achieved outstanding success in a short period. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries, has over 580 million monthly users, and registered developers have surpassed the 5.4 million mark, confirming its continued growth. With user security and privacy protection at the forefront, Huawei offers a continuous customer care support by integrating innovative features to the marketplace and hence, laying the foundation for the further development of the HMS ecosystem.

Huawei users can find a wide range of the world’s best apps, games, content, and services tailored to their unique interests and the top local apps. In 2021, over 432 billion app downloads were recorded by AppGallery – but with hundreds of billions of downloads, and with some users not being fully familiar with AppGallery, challenges may arise. For instance, some users find it challenging to create a new account for an app, complete their phone number verification process, link their credit or debit cards to their chosen mobile wallet so they can make contactless mobile payments, or set access restrictions depending on their kid’s age.

The all-new AppGallery manual support services have all the answers. AppGallery users no longer need to spend hours searching online or watching lengthy videos to find the solutions to their problems when they have access to an instant support through hotline and live chat. If an issue arises, users can directly contact Huawei for reliable, official support in their native language, with no extra fees and with comprehensive and step-by-step instructions.

The AppGallery support hotline and live chat services are available 24/7, and can be reached at the following phone number: 8001220888. A dedicated team of skilled professionals is always ready to help AppGallery users with any app-related problem, no matter how simple or complex, so they can continue enjoying unique experiences on Huawei devices.

For more details, click here.

-Ends-

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider “1+8+N” strategy at Huawei.

Huawei’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Adnan Wahidi, Golin

Taief Saleh, Golin

HMSTeam@golin-mena.com