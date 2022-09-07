As HSMAI Middle East gears up for its 5th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference in 2022, the non-profit association continues to offer industry professionals with platforms to network, share best practices, strategise and discuss upcoming trends through specially curated events in UAE & KSA.

HSMAI Middle East’s KSA Chapter will be conducting its third ‘Power Breakfast’ in Riyadh and Jeddah on 12th and 14th September respectively. The region’s leading industry professionals and partners will partake in a moderated panel discussion to explore how digital marketing needs to be integrated through multi-channel strategic communications. An interactive educational activity will also take place at both events focusing on how to best source digital marketing opportunities and what are the tools available to measure and analyse results.

In Dubai, the much anticipated ‘Thirsty Thursday’ monthly networking event will take place on the 15th of September at Qwerty, Media One Hotel. Open to members and non-members, the event aims to bring together influential leaders and hospitality professionals to network and connect with peers.

“HSMAI Middle East’s KSA Chapter recently conducted an insightful Power Breakfast that focused on ancillary revenue and how management and sales teams can boost revenue through creative thinking, all while ensuring we provide value to customers. The session was extremely productive as best practises and strategies were shared by senior industry professionals” said, Mahmoud Shaban, Director of Sales and Marketing, Fairmont Riyadh.

Sign-ups are already open for the September events in KSA & UAE for both members and non-members.

Additionally, registrations for the 5th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference are now open with a very special early bird offer available until the 15th of September.