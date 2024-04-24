New Wi-Fi 7 wireless access points provide comprehensive AI-ready edge IT solution to provide secure, high-performance user and IoT connectivity for capturing and routing data for AI training and inferencing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today launched Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) that provide up to 30% more capacity* for wireless traffic than competitive products. The new APs also strengthen network security and improve location-based services to provide connectivity for demanding enterprise AI, Internet of things (IoT), location, and security applications.

As a market leader in enterprise wireless, and 18-time Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, HPE Aruba Networking continues its innovation with new Wi-Fi 7 APs that exceed the requirements of the standard. This performance is achieved with HPE’s patented ultra tri-band hardware technology, which fully utilizes the 5GHz and 6GHz bands to automatically and continuously eliminate wasteful contention between the bands.

“With more than two decades of Wi-Fi innovation leadership, HPE Aruba Networking continues our commitment to delivering customers the reliable, secure, high-performance connectivity they need to meet their business objectives, which can range from immersive fan experiences to automated manufacturing processes,” said Stuart Strickland, wireless chief technology officer, HPE Aruba Networking. “Our Wi-Fi 7 APs go far beyond improvements in performance and efficiency to become an intelligent IoT hub, securing the network, distributing the workload, characterizing the environment, and providing a foundation for business and operational analytics.”

The new HPE Aruba Networking APs, managed by HPE Aruba Networking Central, eliminate the need to deploy an IoT network overlay by providing built-in hardware support for a wide range of IoT protocols such as Zigbee and Bluetooth, or through dual USB interfaces. The APs also provide a secure connectivity platform for the increase in IoT devices organizations are deploying at the network edge, such as cameras, motor sensors, energy sensors and motion detectors.

As IoT devices offer a rich source of data for AI training and inferencing, an extensive ecosystem of business solutions from over 350 HPE technology partners can help organizations efficiently capture, secure, transport and leverage IoT-sourced data to deliver real-time business insights, along with helping build their AI data lakes. With these innovations, this data can be used to train and activate their AI models for solutions such as predictive maintenance, digital twins, and personalized customer user experiences.

“Optimized connectivity is now mission critical and customers always want to make smart investments in their wireless infrastructure, considering the need to future-proof the network and provide desired business outcomes,” said Chris DePuy, principal analyst at 650 Group. “With the huge growth in IoT devices, demand for ubiquitous security, and the need for backward compatibility to accommodate legacy devices, Wi-Fi 7 provides the processing power, flexibility, speed, reliability and capacity that today’s enterprises are looking for when making network upgrade decisions.”

With the debut of the HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs, enterprises can maximize the value of their wireless investments with features that include:

More Wi-Fi performance for demanding use cases: UTB filtering eliminates channel interference on adjacent channels in 5GHz and 6GHz bands, maximizing performance and capacity, giving organizations the flexibility to use both bands simultaneously.

Enhanced wireless security: Policy-based access control and Layer 7 application firewalls build upon a foundation of security-first wireless features such as HPE Aruba Networking Central Client Insights for improved IoT visibility and automated Dynamic Segmentation to deliver role-based access for users and IoT devices. Additional features include new link level encryption (MACsec**) capabilities, which extend wired data protection to the AP, and a personal wireless network mode that provides secure, self-service onboarding of user devices in group environments such as college campuses.

Eliminate IoT Overlay Networks: HPE Aruba Networking Central’s IoT Operations dashboard streamlines device onboarding and eliminates high-overhead vendor-specific IoT overlay networks, allowing APs to act as a connector and local processing element for IoT devices to communicate directly with third-party IoT services.

Wider support for IoT protocols: Dual dedicated Bluetooth and Zigbee radios provide support for high-density IoT environments, and dual USB ports provide robust connectivity for a broad range of IoT devices using proprietary protocols. The AP’s integrated, non-permanent external antennas are designed for challenging radio frequency (RF) environments.

AP as a data processing solution: The HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series APs feature twice as much SDRAM and Flash memory than previous HPE models, enabling application-specific containers to run on the APs themselves, resulting in streamlined data transmissions and local processing of data for more rapid response to real-time conditions such as temperature or motion.

Precision location services: The HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series APs are also the first to leverage the new Wi-Fi location standard, for improved location-aware services that deliver precision within one meter, for real-time, immersive, and industrial use cases, as well as support for the IEEE 802.11az standard to help enable self-location networks. Additional features include a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver and a barometric sensor for floor-level mapping, which incorporate Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.4 for bi-directional IoT location data that can boost user engagement and track valuable assets to reduce loss.

Sustainability and energy savings: An AI-powered, dynamic power save mode helps lower energy footprint and costs for enterprises.

The HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series Access Points will be generally available globally in July 2024, and includes a limited lifetime warranty. Management of the HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs is via HPE Aruba Networking Central, available as a subscription. In addition to being a standalone SaaS offering, HPE Aruba Networking Central is also included as part of an HPE GreenLake (NaaS) subscription and is available through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

** MACsec support expected to be added October 2024

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

Media Contact:

Ronak Thakkar, Associate Director, FleishmanHillard

ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com

Ben Stricker

ben.stricker@hpe.com

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Leibovitz, Nauman Raja, March 6, 2024. HPE Aruba Networking is recognized as HPE (Aruba) in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report.

HPE Aruba Networking’s 18 times of placement includes the Magic Quadrant for Wired & Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2015-2024 (9 years, report not published in 2023), HPE Aruba Networking in the same Magic Quadrant from 2012-2014 (3 years) and in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Infrastructure from 2006-2011 (5 years, report not published in 2009). HPE Aruba Networking was also placed in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 2005: Leaders and Challengers.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.