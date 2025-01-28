Dubai, UAE: In an exciting development for the UAE real estate market, housez.ae has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Keyper to integrate its innovative "Rent Now, Pay Later" (RNPL) Calculator into the housez.ae platform. This collaboration aims to provide website visitors with a seamless way to calculate and plan their rental payments, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Transforming the Rental Experience

The integration of Keyper’s "Rent Now, Pay Later" Calculator marks a significant step toward improving the rental process for tenants across the UAE. This advanced feature allows renters to explore flexible payment options, making renting more manageable and accessible for a wider audience.

With the RNPL Calculator embedded directly into housez.ae, tenants can now:

Easily Calculate Payment Plans : Instantly determine rental installment options based on their chosen property.

: Instantly determine rental installment options based on their chosen property. Access Flexible Solutions : Tailor their payment plans to suit their budget and financial preferences.

: Tailor their payment plans to suit their budget and financial preferences. Make Informed Decisions: Compare properties with a clear understanding of how payment flexibility impacts their choices.

Empowering Website Visitors

This partnership aligns with housez.ae’s mission to leverage technology for user empowerment. By providing a feature like the "Rent Now, Pay Later" Calculator, housez.ae ensures that tenants and prospective renters have access to the tools they need to make confident, informed decisions.

Wassem Hassan, CEO of housez.ae, commented:

"The integration of Keyper’s Rent Now, Pay Later Calculator reflects our commitment to making the rental process easier and more transparent for our users. This collaboration is a step forward in providing a truly user-centric platform that addresses the needs of today’s renters."

Omar Abu Innab’s Vision for Keyper

Omar Abu Innab, CEO of Keyper, has been a strong advocate of this collaboration from the outset. His belief in the transformative potential of the RNPL Calculator and its ability to address the evolving needs of renters has played a key role in bringing this partnership to fruition.

A New Standard in Renting

By bringing flexible payment solutions to the forefront of its platform, housez.ae is setting a new standard for how renters engage with properties. The collaboration with Keyper not only simplifies the rental journey but also supports the UAE’s vision for innovative and digitally driven solutions in the real estate sector.

What’s Next?

The "Rent Now, Pay Later" Calculator will soon be live on housez.ae, offering users a chance to experience this cutting-edge feature firsthand. Stay tuned as housez.ae continues to enhance its platform with more tools and features designed to revolutionize the way people search for and rent properties in the UAE.