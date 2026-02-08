​​​​​​Sharjah: The House of Wisdom in Sharjah welcomed His Excellency Alberto Fernando Santos, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Culture, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR.) The visit was aimed at strengthening avenues of cultural and knowledge-based cooperation between Sharjah and Portuguese cultural institutions, and advancing partnerships in publishing, research, knowledge exchange, and cross-cultural communication.

The delegate was received by Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, and toured the venue’s state-of-the-art facilities, gaining insights into its cultural and educational programmes, along with its digital initiatives and services offered to students, scholars and the public. Discussions focused on the enhancement of institutional collaboration and the exchange of expertise, reflecting Sharjah’s role as an active hub for civilisational dialogue and a bridge connecting global cultures.

Culture as a driver of sustainable development

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim stated that Sharjah’s approach is guided by a strategic vision for effective international partnerships that position culture and knowledge as tools of soft power capable of generating sustainable development opportunities.

“Sharjah believes that global engagement is a civilizational mission, translated into practice through on-going collaboration with cities, cultures, and institutions worldwide. The DGR adopts this approach through forging partnerships that open new opportunities across key development sectors, particularly culture and knowledge. The visit of the Portuguese delegates reflects the alignment between Sharjah’s cultural project and Portuguese institutions, and expands the scope of joint work in ways that serve mutual interests and strengthen intercultural dialogue,” Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said.

H.E Alberto Fernando Santos praised House of Wisdom, affirming that it represents a cultural and intellectual landmark that enriches Sharjah’s efforts and reinforces its leading cultural role. He said: “House of Wisdom in Sharjah is a remarkable example of how beauty, technology and knowledge can coexist in perfect harmony. It is an inspiring space that honors the past while fully embracing the future of learning and cultural exchange.”

International recognition of Sharjah’s cultural role

Marwa Al Aqroubi stressed that the cultural relations between Sharjah and Portugal span more than three decades of sustained and growing engagement, evolving beyond conventional cooperation to long-term research and knowledge-based partnerships.

Al Aqroubi said: “Portugal enjoys a growing academic and cultural interest across the Gulf region, and particularly in Sharjah, as a knowledge-based partner aligned with Sharjah’s cultural vision. This relationship was notably underscored by the awarding of the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões, Portugal’s highest sovereign cultural honor, to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in recognition of His Highness’s enduring role in advancing culture as a bridge for mutual understanding between peoples, as well as supporting initiatives that restore knowledge to its central place in building societies.”

The visit witnessed Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi presenting HE Secretary of State for Culture a copy of ‘The Portuguese in the Gulf,’ a trilingual publication in Arabic, Portuguese, and English, documenting an exhibition titled ‘The Portuguese in the Gulf (1507–1650): An Interlinked History,’ previously hosted by the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), and later by House of Wisdom in collaboration with the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

The publication documents a selection of rare books, manuscripts, inscriptions, correspondence, and artworks at the University of Coimbra. Sixty artifacts of this collection were showcased to the public at the exhibition, offering a cultural and scholarly perspective on the Portuguese presence in the Arabian Gulf during the 16th and 17th centuries. The exhibition also documented Portuguese early arrivals, trade routes, artistic exchange, and the broader dynamics of cultural interaction between Portugal and the Gulf region.