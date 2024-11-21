Dubai, UAE : Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has achieved the prestigious EcoVadis “Committed” badge, in recognition of the company’s dedication to advancing sustainability across its operations. This award highlights Hotpack's commitment to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices, respect for labour and human rights, and sustainable sourcing and procurement.

Hotpack’s sustainability approach is built on actionable environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives designed to reduce environmental footprints, promote fair labour practices, and integrate sustainable procurement policies. Through these initiatives, Hotpack aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship while making meaningful contributions to the UAE's commitment to sustainable development.

Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, commented on the achievement, saying, “We are proud to receive the EcoVadis ‘Committed’ badge. It is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. At Hotpack, we are driven by a mission to not only lead in sustainable packaging solutions but also to ensure that our operations set a standard for environmental and social responsibility. This recognition inspires us to continue evolving our practices for a greener future.”

“As a company with a team of over 4,000 employees, we understand our vital role in creating positive impacts for both communities and the environment. This acknowledgement reinforces our dedication to driving sustainability within our operations and reflects our values aligned with the UAE’s sustainability goals, particularly in supporting the UAE’s journey toward a more sustainable and green future,” he added.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to sustainability, Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global, said, “This certification is not just a recognition; it is a reminder of our responsibility towards our planet and society. Every sustainable choice we make and every initiative we implement, reflects our deep commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and prioritizing ethical practices across all our operations. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable packaging.”

The EcoVadis recognition adds to a series of sustainability milestones achieved by Hotpack, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation. Through the Hotpack Sustainability Platform, the company has implemented initiatives focused on renewable energy, waste reduction, and sustainable materials. Hotpack is also actively engaged in helping the UAE achieve its sustainable development goals, including reducing the nation’s overall carbon footprint.

“Every step we take towards sustainability is a testament to our team’s dedication and the invaluable support of our partners,” said Mr. Zainudeen PB. “As we continue to innovate and adapt, we remain committed to ESG values and to creating products that contribute positively to the environment and society.”

Hotpack’s journey in sustainability is not just about achieving certifications but reflects a broader mission of setting new benchmarks in the packaging industry. By prioritizing environmental responsibility, ethical practices, and sustainable sourcing, Hotpack continues to lead by example, reaffirming its pledge to make a lasting, positive impact on the planet.

EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, it strives to engage companies and help them adopt sustainable practices. This EcoVadis recognition acknowledges Hotpack Group’s leadership in implementing environmentally friendly and socially responsible business practices. It also reinforces Hotpack Group as the preferred provider of food packaging products and solutions for organizations that prioritize sustainability.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 160 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.