Dubai, UAE - Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for two hotel properties, namely the Coral Makkah Hotel and the Corp Makkah Hotel, situated in the coveted Al Naseem suburb of Makkah. The two hotels, offer a total of 460 keys and have been strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of guests visiting the region, expecting the latest in technology and service. This agreement was formalized during the second day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023.

Coral Makkah Hotel a premium 4-star hotel, prides itself on providing guests and pilgrims with a host of modern amenities and conveniences designed to enhance their overall experience. These include a spacious ballroom, multiple dining options featuring a variety of international cuisine, a state-of-the-art gym, a luxurious beauty salon, and a Spa and Hamam therapy center, ensuring guests can unwind and rejuvenate in style.

An urban hotel for leisure and business travellers, the Corp Makkah Is strategically located in the Al Naseem suburb and provides convenient accessibility to the revered Holy Masjid Al Haram and other prominent landmarks in the Makkah region. The hotel facilities include shared working spaces, a modern gym, a salon, a therapy center, restaurants, and a capacious ballroom.

Dr. Sami El Obeidi, MD of Mawahab Co, expressed his satisfaction about the partnership, stating: "We are looking forward to the great partnership with HMH for the two hotels. The property’s strategic location and world-class amenities make it an ideal choice for travellers visiting the Holy City of Makkah. We are confident that the collaboration will be a great success."

Partick Antaki COO of HMH, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to be associated with Coral Makkah Hotel and Corp Makkah Hotel, which is a significant addition to our portfolio of hotels in KSA. The strategic location and luxurious amenities of the hotels would make them excellent options for travellers who wish to visit the Holy City of Makkah. We look forward to working closely with the owners to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience to our guests."

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks yet another milestone for HMH, which has been expanding its footprint in the region over the past few years. With a portfolio of world-class hotels across the Middle East and North Africa, HMH is committed to delivering exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for its guests.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself on being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments, and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members, and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH, please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/