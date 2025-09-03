Muscat, Oman – HONOR, a global leader in smart devices and AI-driven technology, HONOR, in partnership with MHD-ITICS announced its first-ever participation at COMEX Oman’s largest technology, communications, and innovation exhibition. MHD-ITICS and HONOR share a strong partnership in Oman, combining MHD-ITICS’s deep market expertise and on-ground support with HONOR’s innovative technology to deliver premium products and exceptional customer experiences to people of the Sultanate of Oman.

“Oman is one of the most exciting markets in the GCC, with young, tech-savvy consumers and strong government support for digital innovation. By joining COMEX HONOR is deepening its commitment to the country, bringing the latest global innovations closer to Omani consumers and businesses,” said Laurance Li, General Manager HONOR GCC.

The debut marks a significant step in HONOR’s long-term commitment to the Sultanate of Oman, where the company, in partnership with MHD-ITICS, has been steadily building its presence through trusted retail partners, service centers, and innovative product offerings. With Oman placing technology and digital transformation at the heart of its Vision 2040, HONOR’s participation at COMEX reflects the company’s alignment with the nation’s ambitions to accelerate innovation and empower communities with advanced digital solutions.

MHD-ITICS supports its partner HONOR’s participation at COMEX. The collaboration aims to strengthen HONOR’s presence in the Sultanate, showcasing its latest innovations, cutting-edge mobile technology, and customer-centric solutions. With interactive displays, engaging booth experiences, and targeted marketing initiatives, the partnership is designed to boost brand visibility, drive consumer engagement, and expand HONOR’s footprint across Oman.

Located at Hall 5, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, HONOR’s showcase will highlight the brand’s most advanced product lineup to date. At the forefront is the HONOR Magic V5, the company’s new AI-powered foldable smartphone that is smarter, slimmer, and thinner, redefining what consumers expect from a foldable device. Alongside the Magic V5, HONOR will also present the MagicBook 14, a lightweight AI-driven laptop designed for seamless productivity, and the MagicPad 3, an AI-enhanced tablet built to deliver creativity, entertainment, and multi-device connectivity. Visitors will be invited to interact with HONOR’s AI ecosystem of devices, including its flagship Magic Series, alongside a wide range of wearables, laptops, and accessories. The booth has been carefully designed to create an atmosphere where they can explore, test, and understand how different devices fit into their daily lives.

HONOR’s presence at COMEX underscores its strategy to expand across the GCC while investing in local partnerships and community engagement in Oman. With a growing base of consumers and partners in the Sultanate, HONOR aims to make cutting-edge technology more accessible and contribute to Oman’s fast-growing digital economy.

