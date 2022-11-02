Bliss Flower Boutique, the UAE’s premier flower destination since 2008, today opens the doors to its first boutique in Doha in the Al Rayyan district, following the launch of their KSA boutique in Riyadh earlier this year as part of the brand’s expansion in the GCC.

The second opening for the homegrown brand outside of the UAE, the new location will provide the same range of services and standard of unrivaled quality as Bliss’ UAE offering, with a team of skilled florists to execute each project meticulously. As well as offering single highly personal floral arrangements, services include installations for the corporate environment, private parties, events, weekly contract flowers or chic and sophisticated concepts for weddings.

“We are so thankful to our clients in the UAE for their continuous loyalty and support over the past 14 years and we could not be more thrilled to be launching in Qatar this year, especially during such an important time for our region when global events will take center stage. We are extremely proud to have an amazing team that bring their passion to work each and every day and we look forward to delivering the same standards of quality and consistency to our new customers in the region,” said Abbey Dean Co-founder and Creative Director of Bliss Flower Boutique.

New Zealand native Abbey Dean moved to the UAE in 2006, where she worked as head florist at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel before starting Bliss Flower Boutique with her business partner Irish-born Michael Lennon in 2008. With 11 locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Bliss Flower Boutique is now a homegrown success story, delivering unrivaled quality and expertise to an impressive range of clients across the country for over a decade. Renowned for creating glamorous premium bouquets, Bliss caters to a select audience with the top of the fashion, music, events and corporate world, lending their creative expertise to corporate offices, design showrooms, luxury fashion outlets, restaurants, bars & hotels throughout the UAE, KSA and Qatar.

Bliss Flower Boutique Qatar

Email: info@blissflowersqa.com

Bliss Doha Head Office

Luqtha Villa - Villa N 100

Zone 52 - Street 850

Al Luqta

Al Rayyan Qatar

Opening Hours:

Sat to Thur : 9 am to 9pm

Fri: 12pm to 9pm

Bliss Flower Boutique Doha

Email for general enquiries: Doha@blissflowersqa.com

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/blissflowersuae/

Instagram: @blissflowerboutique

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlissFlowersDesignUae

About Bliss

With 15 stores in the MENA region across the UAE & Saudi Arabia and new boutique opening in Qatar, Bliss is a full service floral design boutique. Each boutique offers an immersive environment for patrons to browse an impressive variety of fresh floral blooms. Skilled and experienced florists bring their expertise to artisanal bouquets and floral arrangements. Drawing inspiration from current trends in design, fashion and architecture but always staying true to forms and natural rhythms of the blooms, Bliss floral installations are fresh, balanced and always on trend. Bliss has an impressive client portfolio because of an ability to interpret customer needs. From a single floral composition to elaborate installations for high-profile corporates, private events, fashion shows and sophisticated wedding concepts, nobody in the region does it better than Bliss Flower Boutique.

www.blissflowers.com

