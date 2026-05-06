ECOPlanet delivers a 30% reduction in carbon footprint versus standard cement while strengthening the UAE’s self-reliant construction and industrial ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: Holcim, the leading partner for sustainable construction, has launched its latest ECOPlanet low-carbon cement in the UAE, produced from locally sourced materials and designed to support the country’s drive toward stronger, more self-reliant industrial growth.

The launch reflects the UAE’s continued focus on building a more resilient manufacturing base and minimizing dependence on imported construction inputs. By using materials sourced within the country and produced locally, ECOPlanet helps strengthen in-country value while supporting the construction sector’s transition to lower-carbon building practices.

Holcim’s new product achieves a 30% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional cement and offers developers, contractors, architects and engineers a locally made solution that aligns with both sustainability targets and national industrial priorities. ECOPlanet is engineered to deliver reduced carbon emissions without compromising performance, offering the same strength, durability, and consistency required for large-scale infrastructure and commercial developments. Its formulation enables ready-mix producers and contractors to integrate low-carbon solutions into existing construction workflows with ease.

In the UAE, ready-mix concrete producer Conmix is already using ECOPlanet in an active project, demonstrating the material’s real-world applicability and readiness for immediate deployment at scale. This marks an important step in translating low-carbon construction materials from production into on-ground execution.

As the UAE continues to lead regional growth across the built environment, ECOPlanet establishes the new benchmark for high-performance, low-carbon construction, delivering the scalable foundations required for projects ranging from critical infrastructure and industrial hubs to the icons of the future.

“ECOPlanet reflects our commitment to delivering real, measurable progress in sustainable construction. It is made in the UAE, from UAE materials, and designed to help reduce emissions while strengthening the country’s industrial ecosystem.” said Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman.

Holcim is showcasing ECOPlanet at Make it in the Emirates 2026, highlighting how material innovation and local production are helping shape the future of construction in the UAE. The presence reflects the company’s broader role in supporting industrial development, while early adoption by partners such as Conmix demonstrates growing momentum for low-carbon building solutions across active projects in the country.

ECOPlanet is part of Holcim’s global portfolio of low-carbon building materials and solutions designed to deliver high performance while supporting the transition to more sustainable construction practices, building progress for people and the planet.

About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion in 2024 creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 48,000 employees in 45 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®.

For more information, visit: https://www.holcim.com/

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