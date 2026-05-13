Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: HITEK AI, a pioneering leader in advanced digital facility management solutions, part of the Farnek group of companies, has added sustainability and ESG consultancy services, to its market proposition in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic move which follows the opening of HITEK’s new regional office, earlier this year, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, not only broadens its offering, but it also consolidates HITEK’s presence and underscores its long-term commitment to the Kingdom.

“By bringing together consultancy-led sustainability services and proven digital optimisation tools HITEK AI can support organisations throughout Saudi Arabia with carbon reduction, ESG strategy, waste and resource optimisation, and ESG reporting—focusing on measurable, auditable outcomes rather than merely reporting alone,” said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI.

“HITEK AI is building on Farnek’s impressive sustainability track record across numerous industry sectors, as well as large asset portfolios in which sustainability expectations are evolving from compliance to performance optimisation,” added Aijaz.

The approach aligns with the transition driven by Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero 2060 target and mirrors the direction of Saudi Vision 2030. HITEK’s key objectives include compliance with regionally and globally tested sustainability models, supporting organisations to reduce their carbon emissions and enabling ESG maturity through data-driven tools and expert advisory.

In essence, HITEK’s green strategy in the Kingdom is to close the gap between concept and actual execution. Drawing on Farnek’s decades of experience in sustainability, HITEK AI will focus on translating ESG and Net Zero ambitions into practical, implementable actions that work within real operational environments.

“HITEK’s enhanced business model prioritises client empowerment and capability, ensuring that organisations are not only advised, but also equipped with the knowledge, skills, and tools required to sustain long-term transformation. Through structured guidance, hands-on engagement, and tool-enabled execution, HITEK AI can now empower clients to take ownership of their sustainability journey—moving from intent to measurable impact,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Director - Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek.

Underpinning their plans, HITEK AI will also have a comprehensive range of sustainability tools at its disposal including Hotel Optimizer, which can provide energy, water, waste, and carbon performance optimisation for hospitality and tourism assets; CarbonTek, which tracks carbon emissions, reduction plans, and ESG-aligned reporting and Wastek, which tracks waste data, diversion analytics, contractor verification, and circular waste optimisation.

In addition, organisations will have access to ESG performance dashboards and KPI monitoring tools as well as sector-specific benefits such as Green Globe certification for the tourism sector and support to create future carbon neutral events.

Based on sustainability programmes delivered by Farnek elsewhere across the region, Saudi-based organisations can expect HITEK AI to support significant measurable outcomes.

“For example, Carbon emissions can be reduced by up to 10% through data-driven tracking via CarbonTek and targeted energy optimisation measures. Energy use can be cut by up to 20% through audits and performance monitoring, while waste diversion rates of 40% or more can be achieved through structured waste management and digital tracking solutions aligned with Farnek’s services,” added Al Nahdi.

Through its advisory, organisations in Saudi will also benefit from improved ESG reporting with auditable data aligned to global ESG frameworks, operational cost optimisation, driven by reduced utility consumption and improved performance monitoring and enhanced ESG and investor confidence, supported by independently verifiable sustainability outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.hitek.ai or contact us info@hitek.ai

About HITEK AI

HITEK AI, part of Farnek Group, leads the region with innovative digital facility management solutions leveraging AI, IoT, and cloud technologies, fostering operational excellence and sustainable business practices.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss- owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.