Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches (H&G), a part of the Farnek Group, has launched a dedicated division to provide a comprehensive suite of services for standalone restaurants, bakeries and hotel kitchens across the UAE.

The new division has been launched to tackle the major issues facing commercial kitchens in the UAE today. They include gas and electricity supply for cookers and ovens, temperature faults with fryers, poor performing dishwashers, blocked sinks and drains, refrigeration as well as air conditioning and ventilation.

“Addressing these issues requires a dedicated and experienced, specialist maintenance team with multi skill sets,” said Zohaib Azhar, Head of Operations at Hitches & Glitches.

“Many hotels made kitchen technicians redundant during the pandemic and now rely on external contractors to fulfill this role. There is a dearth of quality companies that have dedicated teams specialising in commercial kitchen maintenance.

“Many small independent firms do exist, but they do not necessarily have the support of a larger organisation to plan regular preventative maintenance visits, test equipment, source parts and offer an 24/7 emergency response.

“Furthermore, technology is transforming the way in which kitchens function and technicians need to be highly skilled and up-to-date with the latest equipment,” he added.

With the support of its parent company Farnek, H&G’s new dedicated division can procure spare parts quickly and proficiently from approved suppliers both locally and internationally, for any kind of kitchen equipment. H&G can also supply and install kitchen equipment, whether it’s as straightforward as replacing a component, or broader service support during a renovation or indeed installing a complete kitchen in a new restaurant.

And it’s not just asset failure, kitchen hygiene is of paramount importance and requires highly trained and experienced cleaners to ensure that kitchen environments comply with the local government’s latest health and safety regulations.

Sustainability is also another issue that restaurant managers are contending with. H&G in conjunction with Farnek, can provide consultancy to evaluate and reduce kitchen waste, energy and water consumption.

“Another key benefit is we are present in all seven emirates, so customers with multiple F&B outlets across the UAE can be covered under one contract, providing consistent service efficiency, cost-effectively and conveniently.

“The worst nightmare for any chef and restaurant manager is an equipment breakdown especially during busy evening and weekend services, which could cost thousands of dirhams in lost revenue and damage to their reputation,” added Azhar.

To find out more, visit www.hitchesglitches.com

