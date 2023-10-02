Abu Dhabi – Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable future for all, presents its leading-edge solutions and innovations at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023 to address the calls for a carbon-neutral and sustainable energy future. The conference is from Oct. 2-5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

At ADIPEC 2023’s Decarbonization Zone, Hitachi Energy will highlight effective actions to accelerate decarbonization, sharing solutions to shift from fossil fuels to clean energy and helping the UAE achieve global net-zero goals for a sustainable energy future. The company's presence at ADIPEC 2023 aligns with the UAE's 2050 Net-Zero Initiative to achieve sustainable development goals.

The four-day summit under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, brings together industry stakeholders and experts from around the globe to share insights on existing challenges, resources, and best practices in the energy sector. Under the theme 'Decarbonizing. Faster. Together,' ADIPEC 2023 will accelerate the crucial goal of decarbonization, future-proofing the energy system.

"Having participated in previous ADIPEC editions, this year’s gathering is significant for Hitachi Energy. Our presence takes on added importance, considering the COP28 milestone set to take place in the UAE,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan at Hitachi Energy.

“Being a pioneer in the energy industry, Hitachi Energy recognizes its shared responsibility in paving the way for a sustainable energy future for today’s generations and those to come. We recognize the need to develop sustainable technologies in support of decarbonized, and digitalized energy systems,” he added.

Hitachi Energy’s approach to decarbonization is focused on helping customers reduce their carbon footprint with the help of innovative technologies and digital energy management solutions. The company contributes to the environment and society by adhering to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 7, in particular - to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all.

Decarbonization is transforming our energy system, driving an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation and electrification of transportation, industry and buildings sectors. This is creating the need to optimize energy both locally and system-wide leading to a complex “system of systems” that must be integrated and managed. Digitalization is the only way to manage this complexity, simplifying the contextualization of massive amounts of data. But this must be balanced with managing and optimizing today’s operations. Hitachi Energy can help navigate complex energy landscape, with right combination of connected products, software-based solutions, and digitally enabled services.

The energy transition is an inevitable reality, offering a chance for economic growth, societal advancement, and environmental conservation in the journey toward a carbon-neutral future. Hitachi Energy continues to co-create more sustainable and secure technologies with customers, partners, and other key stakeholders. The company understands the crucial role of collaboration in advancing the energy transition.

ADIPEC 2023 will host over 1,000 speakers – including government ministers, CEOs, policymakers, energy experts, and innovators – to share their views in response to the challenges and needs across the energy value chain. As the pioneering technology leader, Hitachi Energy remains dedicated to collaborating with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future for today’s generations and those to come. At Hitachi Energy, we are advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and an unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” - supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totalled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

