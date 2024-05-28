Muscat, Oman - In a significant development for Oman, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC proudly announces the first export of copper concentrate from the Sultanate. This achievement marks a major milestone for both Oman and Al Hadeetha Resources LLC, symbolizing the beginning of a new era in the nation’s minerals sector. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Omani government, led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, and particularly to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals for their steadfast support.

The copper project, spearheaded by Al Hadeetha Resources LLC, is a cornerstone of Oman’s strategic initiatives to diversify its economy. The project encompasses state-of-the-art mining and processing facilities in Al Washihi – Al Majaza, designed to extract and refine copper ore to produce high-quality copper concentrate. This venture not only aims to boost the local economy but also positions Oman as a significant player in the global copper market.

Sayyid Khalid Bin Hamed Bin Saif Al Busaidy, the Chairman commented on this momentous occasion: “This is a remarkable day as it marks the beginning of a new journey for Oman and the company in the field of minerals and mines. This milestone will contribute to the Sultanate’s economy in various forms, including creating employment opportunities for Omani citizens, attracting hard currency into the country, thereby raising the in-country value, and providing substantial support to local communities.”

The export of the first copper concentrate is a testament to Oman’s commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development. Al Hadeetha Resources LLC is dedicated to continuing its efforts to enhance the minerals sector, contributing to the nation’s prosperity. This milestone is just the beginning of a promising future for Oman’s mining industry, promising significant economic benefits and growth opportunities.