Hisense introduces ‘limited period’ complimentary TOD subscription on purchase of Hisense selected TV* models

As an Official Sponsor, Hisense and TOD the official streaming platform, will feature FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM matches – Live, highlights, behind the scenes and more across MENA

Doha, Qatar: The Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM and the global consumer electronics and whitegoods manufacturer, Hisense has signed a partnership agreement with the official streaming platform TOD, beIN Media Group’s subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platform for the MENA region to offer a complimentary TOD subscription providing access to FIFA World Cup 2022™ matches – live, highlights, behind the scenes and more to those buying selected Hisense TV models.

The subscription is on offer until the year end to buyers of Hisense Laser TV, ULED TV and other selected models in the MENA region.

Hisense and TOD aim to provide their customers with superior viewing experiences from the comfort of their homes. TOD will be available in the VIDAA OS, eliminating the hassle of downloading the TOD app or casting it from a mobile or laptop. Hisense TVs are perfect for watching FIFA live matches with state-of-the-art technology, Quantum dot, Pure colors, sports mode features on ULED TVs or stadium-like thrills on the 100-inch Laser TV.

“Through this partnership, we are again delivering on our goals of giving the best possible experience to our customers,” said Jason Ou, President, Hisense, Middle East and Africa. “With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM around the corner, the timing of this partnership is perfect for any football enthusiast looking to get the most out of their new TVs. With tens of thousands of hours of content and access to every match, this partnership represents one of the best viewing experiences on the market.”

John-Paul McKerlie, VP for Marketing and Sales at TOD added: “As the FIFA World Cup 2022TM comes to the region for the first time, providing our subscribers with access and an unparalleled viewing experience is essential. Partnering with Hisense has catapulted our offering and will be a springboard to further strengthening our viewing leadership in the MENA region.”

Customers who buy select Hisense models in the promotional period can get their access code to complimentary TOD subscription by calling the Hisense Customer Care. From the TOD app, the customer clicks on ‘Subscribe’ that directs you to a page to enter this voucher code. Apply the code, following the next process as stated on the app by creating an account and you can enjoy the FIFA live matches.

Hisense has ambitious plans to elevate its brand awareness across the region. An Official Sponsor for a second successive FIFA World CupTM, the brand is offering an innovative product line-up and exciting FIFA campaigns. Hisense is here to highlight that it is the ‘Perfect Match’ for entertainment as well as a brand dedicated to creating homes with not only smart but also healthy technology for its users.

Meanwhile, TOD subscribers can connect up to five devices, including streaming of two simultaneously on certain packages and supports popular smartphones and big screens, enabling content enjoyment anytime anywhere. The platform is also available across web, Android, and iOS devices. Its interactive design for sports buffs comes with OPTA integration, with live stats updates during matches and automated match highlights enabling viewers who miss kick-off to "watch from start".

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology, and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

For more information, log on to https://hisenseme.com/

About TOD

TOD, beIN Media Group’s new streaming platform, brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers access to more than 35,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, NBA, MMA, Davis Cup, Big Bash League, and more. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV