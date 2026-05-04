Ras Al Khaimah: Hira Industries, a global manufacturer and supplier serving the construction sector since 1980, has expanded its operations at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) with the addition of a new factory and warehouse facility at Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

Spanning approximately 7,450 m2, the new facility will support the increased production of thermal and acoustic insulation solutions under Hira’s Aerofoam and Aerosound divisions, adding a total production capacity of over 500,000 m2 per month. The expansion is also expected to create more than 100 jobs, reflecting Hira Industries’ continued contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial sector.

Hira Industries Operations Director – Middle East & Africa, Umesh Unni, said, “Our expansion in Ras Al Khaimah reflects sustained demand for high-performance insulation solutions and our confidence in the emirate as a strong base for industrial growth. RAKEZ has supported our journey with efficient processes and reliable coordination, enabling us to scale our operations smoothly. With this expansion, we are well-positioned to enhance our production capabilities and serve key markets with greater agility.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Hira Industries’ continued investment reflects the confidence long-term partners place in Ras Al Khaimah as a base for sustainable growth. We are seeing businesses take a long-term view, choosing environments that give them the clarity and consistency needed to scale with confidence.”

Hira Industries has operated from RAKEZ since 2008, and its latest expansion highlights the continued momentum of industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as more manufacturers strengthen their presence and deepen their operations within RAKEZ’s ecosystem.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Hira Industries:

Every strong foundation begins with a vision. For Hira Group, that vision took shape in 1980 in the UAE, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Ramesh Hiranandani. His commitment to quality, integrity, and purposeful execution established a company built to serve the building construction industry with solutions that endure.

What began as a single idea evolved into a family-led legacy. Under the leadership of the shareholders – Mr. Girish Hiranandani, Mr. Manish Hiranandani, and Group CEO Mr. Prakash Sarvaiya, Hira Group expanded across the Middle East, India, Africa, the USA, and Asia-Pacific, transforming from a regional business into a respected international organisation.

Over the years, we have built more than products. We have built trust, capability, and a strong reputation for delivering solutions across HVAC, MEP, infrastructure, civil, and commercial sectors. Our growth has been steady and deliberate, guided by one belief: the built environment deserves smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions. Today, Hira Group operates as a connected ecosystem of specialised brands, advanced manufacturing, and technical expertise, continuing to engineer solutions that strengthen the world around us.