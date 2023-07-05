The HIMA Group, a safety related automation solutions provider, recorded exceptional growth of incoming orders in 2022, witnessing an 18 per cent increase in incoming orders. The company expects further growth in 2023 through digitalization, internationalization, and expansion of partnerships.

Jorg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group said: "The HIMA Group had a great year in 2022. With the acquisition of Sella Controls, we have also embarked on a new chapter for international growth in the railway technology sector."

Demand in HIMA's core markets had a positive trend overall. The breakdown of sales by region is as follows: Europe (59 per cent), Middle East (12 per cent), Asia (20 per cent), Americas and cross-regional projects (9 per cent). The order base also developed favourably, with the order backlog climbing by 38 per cent compared to 2021.

Dr. Michael Löbig , CFO of HIMA Group said: "We seamlessly managed fiscal year 2022 despite of many challenges, and are also feeling positive about the first quarter of 2023 in view of our increasing level of incoming orders."

The HIMA Group invested 12 per cent of its sales in research and development in 2022 and has set itself the goal of digitalizing functional safety. The process industries (oil & gas, refineries and chemical industry) remain the largest customer group. The railway technology sector also showed a positive trend. Across all industries, 30 per cent of sales were generated from services and software.

"The positive customer feedback shows us that we have successfully attained our objectives with our digitalization strategy #safetygoesdigital," de la Motte said.

In addition to further investments in R&D – especially for software and applications – HIMA's priorities in 2023 include internationalisation and the expansion of partnerships. "The opening of the new HIMA Security Lab at our Customer Solutions Centre marks another milestone," said de la Motte. "Working closely with our partner genua, we offer visitors the opportunity to experience our OT security solutions first hand" he added. HIMA is also intensifying its cooperation with global partners for sales, engineering and joint solution development.

Internationalisation remains a major element of the growth strategy. In addition to the acquisition of Sella Controls in February 2023, which expands HIMA's presence in the UK and extends its expertise and solutions portfolio in the railway sector. It also has recently expanded its sales and service presence in France, and opened a new regional headquarter in Dubai and established its own company in Argentina.

Dr. Löbig said: “With these measures, we are further expanding our global sales and service presence and solidifying our claim to provide customers with the best possible local support in the digitalization of functional safety."

Further regional expansions are planned with a focus on the target markets of the Middle East and Asia.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 900 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen OT security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems

(SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector.



As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle.



The world's first scalable platform with built-in OT security, HIMA’s Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system).

Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world's first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

www.hima.com

