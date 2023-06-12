Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort unveils its latest endeavour in sustainability with the introduction of its Organic Garden. Nestled behind the resort's Al Maeda restaurant, this verdant oasis embraces eco-friendly food production and brings the resort’s Farm to Table concept to life, delighting guests with dishes infused with healthier, fresher, and preservative-free produce.

Tucked away in a serene corner of the property, the Organic Garden showcases a vibrant array of homegrown vegetables and fruits, including tomatoes, eggplants, chillies, capsicums, broccoli, pomegranates, and more. This meticulously cultivated bounty not only further elevates the resort's culinary offerings but also underscores its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.

As part of Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Organic Garden represents a significant step forward in its dedication to sustainable dining. By cultivating their own produce, the resort minimises reliance on external suppliers, reduces transportation emissions, and eliminates the need for preservatives, ensuring that guests enjoy a more environmentally friendly culinary experience.

"Our new Organic Garden not only showcases our dedication to culinary excellence but also represents a profound connection with nature and a commitment to sustainability," said Arthur Timlin, Director of Operations at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. "We are also able to create more immersive dining experiences for patrons by cultivating our own produce. They can indulge in dishes crafted with hand-picked ingredients bursting with freshness and flavour, all while knowing that every bite supports our mission to minimize our ecological impact."

Beyond its sustainable advantages, the Organic Garden also adds to the resort's scenic allure. Nestled amidst the stunning surroundings, the garden creates a picturesque backdrop that enhances guests' dining experience, immersing them in the beauty of nature as they savor their meals.

-Ends-

Contact information:

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Al Maareedh Street | P.O. Box 12298 | Ras Al Khaimah | United Arab Emirates

E: reservations_rakresort@hilton.com