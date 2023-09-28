The global hospitality group has collaborated with UNEP West Asia, Winnow, and ne’ma The National Food Loss and Waste initiative to close the loop across breakfast operations and track consumer data over a period of three months.

The initiative follows the success of Hilton’s Green Ramadan, which saw almost two thirds of post-consumer food waste eliminated across properties in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hilton, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) West Asia, Winnow, and ne’ma The National Food Loss and Waste initiative, has launched a first-of-its-kind Green Breakfast initiative. The launch follows the success of Hilton’s Green Ramadan campaign, which saw a 61 per cent reduction in post-consumer food waste across the brand’s properties in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Hilton’s Green Breakfast aims to significantly reduce food waste across breakfast operations in 13 UAE-based hotels, effectively providing a blueprint for food waste management across the local hospitality industry. The pilot project kicked off in August with the installation of production and plate waste systems across participating hotels, where baseline data was recorded and will be updated through November 2023. Hilton, ne’ma, and Winnow are working on the ground to develop best practices for the entire industry to follow.

FAO and UNEP studies have revealed that one third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, accounting for eight to ten per cent of global carbon emissions and totalling a one trillion dollar problem. The group’s breakfast campaign aims to tackle these challenges in line with the United Nations’ Sustainability Goal 12.3, which commits to halving food waste at the consumer level by 2030. The activity falls under the Recipe of Change initiative led by UNEP West Asia with the support of the GO4SDGs initiative, and ne’ma - The National Food Loss and Waste initiative which is a collaboration of The Presidential Court, Emirates Foundation, and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

By proactively tracking and measuring food waste, as well as implementing interventions or nudges that direct consumer choices, Hilton will be contributing to the global food index via UNEP and will also be supporting food waste reduction targets in the UAE through collaboration with ne’ma.

Hilton continues to prioritise food waste reduction as part of its ongoing ESG ‘Travel with Purpose’ initiatives, which bring responsible tourism to the forefront of the group’s hotel operations. Breakfast provides a unique opportunity to address food waste concerns, as it is the one unifying F&B experience in all hotels that also contributes the most to food waste around the world. With Hilton serving an estimated one billion breakfasts per year – and the 13 UAE-based properties serving 1.8 million in the same period – the first meal of the day allows for the most guest interaction and education.

Emma Banks, Vice President, F&B Strategy & Development, Hilton, EMEA, said: “As a leading international hospitality brand, Hilton shoulders a responsibility to improve the industry and its approach to responsible tourism. Hilton Green Breakfast is the latest pioneering initiative launched by the group, which will see the foundations laid for effective food waste management across local and regional hotel F&B operations. The campaign also serves to support Hilton’s ongoing commitment to creating a global food waste reduction programme, with the market-leading pilot initiative driving closed-loop operations ahead of Hilton’s participation in COP28.”

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma National Steering Committee Secretary General, commented: “The UAE is experiencing remarkable growth, and with that comes an ever-increasing demand for resources, including food. To ensure a sustainable future, we must confront the issue of food waste head-on, which is why bold initiatives such as Hilton’s Green Breakfast are so crucial, and we are proud to play our part by helping to implement these kinds of innovative solutions that foster awareness. By collaborating with our partners and the community, Emirates Foundation and ne’ma are committed to reducing food waste, promoting responsible consumption, and inspiring a culture of sustainability in the UAE and beyond. I applaud Hilton, as a global hospitality leader, for showing the industry the way forward and tackling head-on a multifaceted problem with significant environmental, economic, and social consequences.”

Marc Zornes, CEO, Winnow added: "Through our collaboration with Hilton on the Green Breakfast initiative, we're taking tangible steps towards addressing the global food waste challenge. The results from Hilton's Green Ramadan were commendable, and we're optimistic about making an even greater impact as gear up for COP28. Together, we're setting standards for the hospitality industry to drive meaningful change."

Participating hotels include Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Conrad Dubai, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay.

To learn more about Hilton’s ESG initiatives, visit www.esg.hilton.com.

