Manama, Baharain: “Hilal Computers (Hilal CTS) is proud that we have the corporate knowledge to be a partner of first choice for the digital transformation of the leading public and private sector organisations in the Kingdom of Bahrain.” says Roshan George, Hilal Computers Director.

“Hilal Computers have shown their own business agility through aligning computers and IT services with consulting, and business solutions.” adds George.

The bouquet of services provided by Hilal CTS has expanded to range from business continuity, tech support, process automation, data center services, cybersecurity, and software solutions. Its software division has strengthened the department through perpetual partnerships with reputed companies such as SAP.

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. SAP solutions include machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies which help to develop customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises.

“SAP is one of the world's leading software systems for managing business processes. SAP continues to innovate. Their software SAP Business One provides an affordable and easy-to-use business management solution designed specifically for growing small and medium businesses and subsidiaries.”

“From financial management and accounting to inventory and customer relationship management (CRM), SAP Business One integrates your critical areas to provide clear visibility into your entire business. By capturing data in a centralized location, you can access vital real-time information to make fast, informed decisions which allows your business to disrupt and transform more efficiently.” George added.

Hilal Computers combine tech expertise and business intelligence to ensure change and deliver results through innovative solutions and trusted partners and the team are available for free consultations.” concludes George.

