Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Hertz Car Rental has renewed its partnership contract with the Saudi Rowing Federation in its ongoing support for Saudi sports and encouraging champions to achieve international titles that enhance the Kingdom's global reputation. The partnership includes sponsorship of championships and domestic and international activities throughout the coming year. Hertz will provide logistical support to athletes and technical, administrative, and union officials while creating an environment conducive to achieving further accomplishments.

The sponsorship agreement was signed between Asaad Atyani, Managing Director of Wasila Company, and Youssef Jleidan, CEO of the Rowing Federation, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The signing ceremony occurred during the Kingdom's widely participated Kingdom Indoor Championships.

Ali Hussein Alireza, President of the Saudi Rowing Federation, expressed his pride and gratitude for the wise leadership's significant support to the Saudi sports sector. He also acknowledged the continued attention and interest of the Minister of Sports and President of the Olympic Committee, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal. Alireza affirmed that the partnership between sports federations and the private sector would drive Saudi sports to international recognition. He emphasized that the sponsorship contracts signed by the Rowing Federation will support the champions during their international participation. Alireza highlighted the recent achievement of the Saudi Rowing Team, which won the bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships in Mississauga, Canada. This accomplishment reflects the team’s tremendous efforts and determination to elevate the country's name.

Asaad Atyani stated that Al Wasila company and its representative, Hertz car rental, have long been committed to establishing solid partnerships with sports and athletes. This commitment aims to support champions and encourage them to represent the nation and achieve the best results. He added, "Besides sponsoring the renowned rally champion Dania Akeel, the female Saudi ambassador, Hertz has developed a strong relationship with the successful Saudi Rowing Federation." The renewal of the sponsorship agreement for championships and federation activities reflects the significant responsibility that the company undertakes in supporting sports and contributing to raising the Kingdom's name high in all areas.

About Al Wasila:

Established in 1998, Al-Wasila is a leading car rental company in Saudi Arabia, providing short and long-term rental services through a network of sites across the Kingdom. As the Hertz and Thrifty car rental company's franchisee, Al-Wasila delivers a diversified fleet that meets all customer needs, backed by international quality maintenance standards. The company was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality in 2021 and remains committed to delivering world-class car rental services with a customer-centric approach, a focus on innovation, and continuous improvement.