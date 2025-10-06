Riyadh – CORE Life, Saudi Arabia’s leading wellness and hospitality group, has signed a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Culture to operate three boutique hotels in UNESCO-listed Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad). This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preserving Saudi heritage while offering world-class hospitality experiences in one of the Kingdom’s most culturally significant districts.

The signing ceremony, held in Riyadh on September 29 during the Cultural Investment Conference 2025, was attended by senior representatives from CORE Life, including Eng. Mohammed Nabil Hefni, Managing Director - Thomas Shawn, CEO of Hospitality - and Ammar Helal, Sales & Marketing Director. Together with representatives from the Ministry of Culture, CORE Life reaffirmed its mission to blend tradition and innovation in support of Saudi Arabia’s cultural tourism vision.

Eng. Mohammed Nabil Hefni, Managing Director of CORE Life, said: “These historic hotels are more than just places to stay — they are living symbols of our culture and identity. Through this partnership with the Ministry of Culture, we are honored to bring new life to Historic Jeddah, blending tradition with refined hospitality to create experiences that celebrate the soul of Saudi Arabia.”



The three properties, Beit Al-Rayees Hotel, Beit Jokhdar Hotel, and Beit Kedwan— will be operated by CORE Life, offering curated stays enriched with Hijazi architecture, heritage tours, cultural workshops, and traditional dining. By bringing these historic family homes back to life, CORE Life continues to honor the legacy of the families who built them, ensuring their stories remain part of Jeddah’s living heritage.

This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030’s focus on cultural tourism and the revitalization of Historic Jeddah, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for heritage and hospitality.