Manama: Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Centre at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), announced that applications for the September 2025 intake are now open for a wide range of internationally recognised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Dr. Khalaf highlighted the institute’s ongoing commitment to supporting students by offering exclusive financial incentives this year. “We are pleased to announce that students who complete their applications in person at the BIBF campus will receive a BHD 30 application fee waiver,” she said. “In addition, we have introduced several tuition discounts and scholarships to reward outstanding students and ensure they can benefit from our world-class programmes.”

Eligible students can benefit from a 10% tuition fee waiver for the International Foundation Programme (IFP) if they graduate high school with a cumulative average of 90% or higher, a 37% discount on tuition for those enrolling in the Economics and Management programme, and 10 full scholarships awarded to top achievers in the Data Science and Business Analytics (DSBA) programme, both awarded by the University of London (UoL) with academic direction by the London School of Economics (LSE).

“The BIBF is dedicated to providing a pathway to academic and professional success,” Dr. Khalaf added. “With these waivers and scholarships, we aim to empower students to reach their full potential while obtaining globally recognised qualifications right here in Bahrain.”

The BIBF offers undergraduate programmes in collaboration with Bangor University (UK) and the University of London (UK), including degrees in Banking & Finance, Accounting & Finance, Economics & Management, and Data Science & Business Analytics. Postgraduate options include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master’s in Human Resources, Master’s in Finance, and Master’s in FinTech, awarded by DePaul University (US) and Strathclyde Business School (UK).

“All our programmes are fully recognised by the Higher Education Council of Bahrain, ensuring students receive internationally accredited degrees that are highly valued in the job market,” Dr. Khalaf noted.

Dr. Haifaa encouraged interested students to apply early via the website to take advantage of these incentives: bibf.com/academics/

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

