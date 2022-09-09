Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received HE Dr. Carel Richter, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in his office at DEWA’s head office.

Al Tayer welcomed the Consul General of the Netherlands and emphasised DEWA’s eagerness to consolidate the levels of cooperation, friendship, and joint action with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE. He underlined the importance of strategic cooperation between DEWA and Dutch companies and organisations from the public and private sectors, as well as exchanging and developing best practices in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors and developing them into new horizons.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s programmes, plans, and projects that achieve the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He explained that Dubai is working on increasing the share of clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050. One of DEWA’s key projects to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It has a planned production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

Al Tayer added that DEWA has launched pioneering initiatives and projects to diversify sources of clean energy generation, which included all clean and renewable energy technologies in Dubai, such as solar photovoltaic technology, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), and pumped storage technology at the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta using clean energy. DEWA has also launched the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. This is the first pilot project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen, one of the most promising sources of energy. It is one of the pillars for a sustainable future that needs to accelerate the transition towards net-zero and a green economy by developing the green mobility sector and reducing carbon emissions across all industries.

Al Tayer also discussed DEWA’s Space-D programme. DEWA is the first utility in the world to use nano-satellites to improve operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.

HE Dr. Carel Richter praised DEWA’s efforts and its distinguished role in promoting sustainable development in Dubai. He thanked Al Tayer for the opportunity to discuss potential joint cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.