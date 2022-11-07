Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Al Hamed, is the first to register in the campaign, leading by example to encourage community members to register as organ and tissue donors

The campaign supports the ‘Hayat’ programme and is aimed at increasing the number of organ donors in the national programme

It showcases the emirate’s experience and capabilities in this field, highlighting inspiring stories of organ donors and recipients, locally and globally

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: H.E. Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), launched the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Campaign’ supporting the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’. The campaign aims to encourage society members to register as organ and tissue donors, contributing to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure in the UAE and the region. Al Hamed, the first to register as an organ and tissue donor in the campaign, led by example, encouraging community members to follow suit and participate as donors in the ‘Hayat’ programme.

On the side-lines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation that took place from 7 to 9 November in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony witnessed H.E. Al Hamed honouring several organ recipients, donors’ families and activists in the field, in appreciation of their sacrifice and effort for being a model of unity and selfless giving.

During the conference, Al Hamed inaugurated an exhibition displaying more than 70 works of art and literature highlighting organ donation and its history, both locally and globally. It featured creative artworks, drawings, and inspiring stories by children who have received transplants, in addition to works by professional and local community participants, some of which have won international awards.

H.E Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) stated: “In honour of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in the footsteps of the nation’s leader, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we continue to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s global position as a leading destination for healthcare. In this, we serve as an incubator for innovation in life sciences, enhancing capabilities in organ donation and transplantation by supporting The National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, which is aimed at improving the health and safety of communities.”

Al Hamed added: “We have learned from the magnanimity of our wise leadership, the highest meaning of giving, of tolerance, of brotherhood and how to extend a helping hand to those in need. These are well-established societal values ​​that are embodied in organ donation, a noble humanitarian act that gives others renewed hope in life. These values create a vivid scenario of community solidarity, where organ donation, whether during life or after death, saves many patients, affording them a full recovery. I invite everyone to contribute to instilling hope in the lives of many around us by registering for the ‘Hayat’ programme.”

The Abu Dhabi community campaign focuses on encouraging all society members to register their request and consent to donate organs and tissues post-mortem, highlighting the success achieved by Abu Dhabi, and showcasing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in areas of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The programme also aims to continue raising awareness among the community on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding the chance of developing lifestyle-related diseases and organ failure, and thus reducing the need for transplantation. This awareness includes regular physical activity and adopting a healthy diet to avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other health problems.

From his side, H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), stated: “Organ donation is a noble act. Both in life and after death. One person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of an organ donation. Donating an organ is really a gift of life to many patients, including those suffering from cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure and more. As part of The National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, and on behalf of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we urge all members of society to learn about the programme and take the initiative to register on the ‘Hayat’ platform, thereby contributing to saving and improving the lives of many around them in need. Thus, together we can create hope and give the gift of life to many patients.”

The International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, held in Abu Dhabi from November 7 to 9, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), aimed to shed light on global experiences and best practices related to the scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects of organ donation, in addition to raising awareness around healthy living and prevention of disease in the community.

The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, ‘Hayat’ is a national system to enhance efforts for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region. Working in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, it continues to improve the health and safety of the community and improve the quality of life. The programme is a synergy of collaborative efforts of many federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and several governmental and private health facilities across the country.

The conference was organised by the National Organ Donation and Transplant Committee, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, health facilities specialising in organ transplantation, and several other local and federal stakeholders. The conference activities were launched with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi as the destination partner, Abu Dhabi Media Company as a media partner and Etihad Airways as the official carrier of the conference, in addition to several healthcare facilities in the Emirate, including Pure Health, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "Seha" and Seha Kidney Care and Pure Lab. In addition to Community Support Partners include Emirates Red Crescent, the Authority of Social Contribution ‘Ma’an’, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Police, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

About ”Hayat”’:

The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, "Hayat", is a UAE national programme that promotes the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in line with the highest international standards and practices. Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.

To learn more about the programme and enrol in Hayat, visit the website: https://mohap.gov.ae/ar/services/social/organ-donation

