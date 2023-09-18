Dubai – His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Governors (the Board) of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), in the presence of their excellencies, members of the Board, presided over the second meeting of HBMSU Board. The meeting was conducted to discuss the strategic plan, directions and priorities during the period of 2024 to 2026.

H.E. the Chairman of the Board said that the Board’s priorities for the coming phase reflect the directives of the HBMSU leadership to enhance the quality of academic services and promote HBMSU’s global standing, reinforcing HBMSU’s position among leading educational institutions worldwide.

His Excellency added that the Board will be creating an integrated strategy that includes developing a new vision to keep up with the future developments in education, and encourage private partnerships to support HBMSU’s operations and services.

Moreover, the Board discussed HBMSU's roadmap aimed at expanding strategic partnerships, keeping up with Dubai's ambitious visions, and meeting the growing demand for smart learning, vocational training courses and programs, and innovation-based learning. The Board was updated about the new activities of recently-formed teams and committees, as well as of progress in executing HBMSU’s plans and programs, driven by HBMSU’s vision to lead the transformation towards a more flexible and inclusive education systems.

The meeting further addressed HBMSU’s future initiatives aimed at empowering the youth of the UAE, building their competencies and talents, while promoting an entrepreneurial and sustainable culture by leveraging the latest technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

