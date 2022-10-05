The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide five endowment university seats, under scholarships that fully cover the learners’ tuition fees. The MoU was signed during HBMSU delegation’s visit to the MBRGCEC headquarters, which was led by H.E. Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar and H.E. Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of MBRGCEC, signed the MoU, in the presence of work teams from both sides. The scholarships will be targeted at outstanding Emirati learners in the category of orphans and people with limited income.

H.E Dr, Mansoor Al Awar emphasised on the fervour of HBMSU to enhance collaboration with MBRGCEC. He highlighted this move as a reflection of the joint efforts by both entities to implement significant initiatives that contribute to the development of the society, along with strengthening the culture of giving and generosity. H.E. Al Awar explained that the initiative is a part of HBMSU’s pledge to its institutional responsibility and its commitment towards contributing to humanitarian and social initiatives.

He added: “In line with the wise directives of H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the University, to promote collaboration in the service of citizens, we are gratified to sign this partnership MoU with MBRGCEC, which aims at strengthening societal and charitable relations, as well as developing endowment fields. HBSMU is committed to further explore collaborations and partnerships with various entities from across the industry to reinforce its role in enhancing the society and supporting the citizens of the UAE.”

H.E. Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa lauded HBMSU’s contribution in supporting the learners’ humanitarian cases. He said: “This partnership opens doors to various opportunities in the learners’ future, by offering them prospects to pursue high standards of education without any financial constraints.”

Al Mutawa highlighted the MBRGCEC’s commitment towards forming partnerships with various educational institutions at all academic levels, with a vision to provide learners from low-income families with opportunities to pursue education and create a prosperous future for them. He added: “With these initiatives, we can achieve the vision of our wise leadership to shape a generation that is capable of actively participating in comprehensive socio-economic development of the UAE.”

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC appreciated the efforts made by the HBMSU to support educational endowment, which contributes to moulding an educated and informed generation. She said: “It is our belief that our children are the future, and they deserve necessary support to pursue the highest standard of education. We are in constant lookout for opportunities in collaboration with educational institutions that are interested in the development of education endowment, along with offering sustainable academic prospects, based on the values of giving, generosity and good deeds, without expecting anything in return.”

During the visit, the MBRGCEC presented the “Dubai Endowment Sign” to HBSMU, a recognition given to government and private entities for their efforts in contributing to sustainable social matters for the community under the concept of innovative endowment. The visit further shed light on the key initiatives if the MBRGCEC in promoting and empowering endowments to fulfil the needs of the local, regional and global communities, without expecting anything in return.

-Ends-

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com