Doha: – The Translation and Interpreting Institute’s (TII) Language Center at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), has opened registration for its Spring 2024 language courses.

Covering 12 languages - Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish - courses begin January 20, 2024. The Center’s qualified staff offer instruction in both classroom or virtual formats, employing proven methodologies and modern technologies to foster an immersive learning environment for their students.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop their speaking, listening, reading, and writing abilities in their chosen language according to their level of proficiency.

Commenting on the start of the Center’s new semester, Dr. Ameena Hussain, Director, TII Language Center at HBKU’s CHSS, said: “With the start of the new year, the language center opens its registration for the new semester where learners can be introduced to new languages or sharpen their skills in others. Community members of all ages are welcome to join our classes and make the most of this opportunity to learn about languages and cultures.”

In-person classes will be held in Education City. Students with prior knowledge of a language are encouraged to take a placement test to determine the type of course that suits their needs. For more information and to enroll, please visit https://www.tii.qa/LC.

