Dubai, UAE: HAYAH Insurance, the UAE’s leading digital insurer, proudly announces the launch of Care Protect, an innovative health insurance product designed to simplify and enhance access to comprehensive health coverage for individuals and families across the UAE. This value-for-money, feature-packed offering marks a significant step in HAYAH’s mission to leverage digital solutions and inclusivity to serve the evolving needs of the market.

Simplicity at the Core

Care Protect eliminates the traditional complexities of health insurance with a digital and consumer-friendly process. The product features:

Self-Processing Technology : Ensures instant policy issuance and seamless claims management, empowering customers to take control of their health protection journey.

: Ensures instant policy issuance and seamless claims management, empowering customers to take control of their health protection journey. A user-first digital platform that allows individuals to enroll themselves within minutes, underscoring HAYAH’s commitment to convenience and efficiency.

Strategic Collaboration

Administered by NextCare, Care Protect is strenghtened by a robust partnership with CARE Health Insurance, a leading reinsurer for healthcare coverage solutions. Highlighting the synergy, Ritesh Kapoor, Head – Global Business, said:

“We are delighted at this association with HAYAH that exemplifies forward-thinking digital vision and enables efficient delivery of quality servicing throughout the customer’s lifecycle. Together, we’re setting new benchmarks for digital-first health insurance solutions, in an increasingly bespoke demand scenario.”

Meeting Market Needs

With the UAE witnessing significant regulatory advancements and an increasing demand for individual health solutions, Care Protect offers a timely and inclusive solution. Adel Benachour, Executive Director, Head of Life & Health at HAYAH, shared:

“Care Protect represents our pledge to bring affordable, comprehensive health solutions directly to the communities we serve. This is health insurance reimagined—simple, accessible, and entirely customer-driven.”

Driving the Nation’s Vision Forward

Care Protect aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision for a digitally empowered and inclusive society. Mohamed Seguir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance, added:

“HAYAH is honored to lead this transformative shift in health insurance. Care Protect not only simplifies access but also sets a precedent for the industry. This is the first of many exciting announcements we are preparing to help scale our contributions to the UAE’s vision for a healthier, more empowered future.”

About HAYAH Insurance Company:

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital insurance provider in the UAE, offering a range of innovative insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, HAYAH leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance products.

