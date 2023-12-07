Dubai – Hawkamah, the Institute for Governance, celebrated the accomplishments of recent graduates during a special certification ceremony held at the 2023 ICGN-Hawkamah Conference in Dubai. The ceremony recognised the achievements of participants who successfully completed the Company Board Secretaries Workshop.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduates, symbolising their commitment to advancing corporate governance standards in the region. Mr Khalifa Ahmed Rabba Al-Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Financial Market (DFM), had the honour of presenting the certificates to the accomplished professionals.

During the ceremony, Mr Al-Shehhi expressed heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, emphasising the significance of their roles as Company Board Secretaries. He stated, "We are proud to partner with Hawkamah on the Company Board Secretary Workshop. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering company secretaries, ensuring they are equipped to champion governance excellence in boardrooms. Corporate governance is not just a practice; it's a vital force driving progress in our region."

The partnership between DFM and Hawkamah underscores the commitment to nurturing a community of highly skilled and ethically grounded governance professionals. The Company Board Secretaries Workshop, an integral component of this collaboration, equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their roles as corporate leaders.

The ceremony provided a moment of pride for the graduates, as well as a testament to the successful collaboration between Hawkamah and DFM in promoting excellence in corporate governance.

About Hawkamah

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute working to improve corporate governance practices of governments and companies across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Founded in 2006 by OECD, the IFC, the World Bank, Union of Arab Banks and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, Hawkamah is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote corporate governance best practices, transparency, and accountability in the region. Hawkamah provides advocacy, training, research, and consulting services to companies, governments, and institutions across the MENA region.

For press queries or interviews, contact leanne@saharapr.com