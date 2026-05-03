Strong visitor demand highlights Hatta’s growing appeal as the go-to destination for outdoor and experiential tourism in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding has concluded its eighth season, marking another milestone for the outdoor hospitality and glamping destination. The season reaffirmed Hatta’s position as one of Dubai’s most distinctive nature-led destinations.

Operating during the cooler months, from September 2025 to April 2026, the destination welcomed a diverse mix of local, regional and international visitors seeking an alternative to the city pace and drawn to Hatta’s unique offering – an accessible mountain escape that combines outdoor adventure, cultural heritage and immersive nature-based experiences set against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains.

From scenic hikes and mountain biking trails to kayaking and paddleboarding at Hatta Dam, alongside heritage and cultural attractions, Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub offer an experience rooted in authenticity that appeals to a range of age groups and traveller profiles. Accommodation options during the season included the Domes – contemporary glamping units, Caravans set within a dedicated caravan park, Damani Lodges nestled in the mountains and traditional camping zones.

The season recorded its highest visitation to date, reflecting a growing preference for seasonal escapes and immersive outdoor experiences, enabling visitors to disconnect from the city and engage more meaningfully with nature.

Roudi Soubra, Vice President of Asset Management at Dubai Holding said: “This season’s success reinforces Hatta’s position as a destination of choice for local and international visitors. We are seeing a clear shift in traveller preferences towards more sustainable, authentic and experience-led tourism. Visitors seek space for adventure, as well as opportunities to slow down, recharge and reconnect with nature. As we look ahead, we remain committed to curating distinctive experiences that enhance the guest experience while preserving the natural and cultural character that defines Hatta.”

Following the close of the season, Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub will now pause for the summer months, in line with its seasonal model, allowing the destination to focus on enhancements and the introduction of new concepts ahead of the next season.

For more information visit www.visithatta.com

Note: For more information about Hatta and the various activities offered, please visit http://visithatta.com/en/ or check out Visit Hatta on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Action Global Communications at visithatta@actionprgroup.com

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

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For further information, please contact:

Melisha Mahadoo

Marketing Manager

Hatta Resorts

hotelreservations@visithatta.ae

Aliya Jamal

Senior Communications Executive

Action Global Communications

visithatta@actionprgroup.com