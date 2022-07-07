Hassan Rashdan Architects Group won the Excellence Award from the European Society for Quality Research "ESQR" based in Lausanne Switzerland, during a large ceremony held recently in Barcelona in the attendance of a group of Chairmans and CEOs of many major international companies in Spain.



The award was received by Engineers Youssef Hassan Rashdan, Group CEO, and Ismail Hassan Rashdan, Vice Chairman of Rashdan Group.



ESQR Group is regarded as the most important organization in the private sector that provides international quality awards, and deals with leading companies in this field in 179 countries.



Eng. Youssef Rashdan Group CEO, pointed that this award is the culmination of the company's journey and efforts in developing the real estate sector in Egypt and abroad, led by the company's founder, Eng. Hassan Rashdan, who won many international awards and is regarded the most prominent pioneer of engineering consultancy in the Middle East, besides the group also received more than 12 international awards.



He assured that the award will contribute in reflecting a good image of success and excellence of the national projects in our beloved Egypt globally, showing his happiness with this award, which is an international recognition of the pioneer and economic role achieved by the company and a strong motivation to continue achieving quality, perfection and excellence.



For his part, Eng. Ismail Rashdan Vice Chairman of Rashdan Group, stated in his speech during the ceremony, that "it is a pride for all of us to join the illustrious and pioneering list that have won this award in the past years, as our company seeks to provide its services all over the world during the coming years to spread the culture of quality".



He added that this award is the result of several factors, the most important of which is the group's commitment to applying comprehensive quality standards such as ISO system 22000-2005, using technology through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, leadership, innovation and development of new brands in the Egyptian market and their success, and raising the degree of participation in decision making, meeting client needs and achieving their expectations, and qualifying human resources to be able to achieve continuous development, as well as social responsibility programs.



It is noteworthy that the ceremony of the International Awards for Excellence in Quality 2022 is organized by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), headquartered in Lausanne Switzerland, as it is honoring individuals, institutions and public administrations that exert exceptional efforts in achieving development and contribute in economic development of the institution and the society in which it operates, and the award winners are selected by the association according to the results of opinion polls, consumer opinion research and market studies.



Hassan Rashdan Architects Group was established in 1976, including 5 companies in the activities of engineering design (architectural and construction), implementation, contracting, engineering consultancy, investment and real estate development.



It has projects in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Spain, Italy and the United States of America, and won 12 international awards in addition to the last one.

