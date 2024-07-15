Harva Developments is planning to invest EGP 3 billion pounds during the coming 6 months, and it is planning to double those investments during 2025.

Omneya Awad, Board Member and Head of Marketing Sector, said that the new company eyes to develop various projects in 6th of October, New October, Sheikh Zayed, October Gardens, and the North Coast.

She added that the company began its plan to launch the “Alva Business Complex”, which is an entirely commercial project over 4,000 square metres, consisting of a ground floor and two recurring floors, at EGP one billion pounds.

“Alva Business Complex” is located in October Gardens in a very important location, but it needs services, which prompted the company to launch its project in this location near Al-Wahat Road, Zewail Road, as well as near Zamalek Club.

Omneya Awad confirmed that Ray Designs has designed Alva Business Complex. She added that Ray Designs, has extensive experience in the field of designing commercial projects.

She said that the project will provide a unique shopping experience for the region, and competitive prices and flexible payment systems will be announced.

Omneya Awad indicated that Harva Developments intends to launch its second project within three months, and its details will be announced soon, and the company also plans to launch several other projects.

She said that Harva Developments was established with the joint expertise of the owners of giant entities with great experience in the real estate market, represented by Hussein Salah and Hani Helmy, founders of DIG and the shareholders of West Way, and in partnership with businessman Yasser Raslan, in order to expand projects with various activities in West Cairo and the North Coast.

Mohamed Fawzi, the executive director, confirmed that the company chose its team very carefully, with experience to achieve the company’s goals, especially since it has an ambitious plan to expand into major real estate projects in the near future.

He pointed out that the Egyptian real estate market is strong and attractive for investment, and this is confirmed by the recently announced Arab investments in the North Coast region, in addition to the support of the political leadership and government to push the wheel of investment and motivate investors.