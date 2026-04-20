Doha, Qatar: Harley-Davidson Doha, a subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled Group, has officially inaugurated its new showroom at Barwa Commercial Avenue, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s longstanding presence and growth in Qatar.

Designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern riders, the new facility reflects Harley-Davidson Doha’s ongoing commitment to innovation, customer experience, and market leadership. The showroom introduces a contemporary retail environment that blends functionality with the bold identity of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand.

The showroom was inaugurated by H.E. Sheikh Khaled bin Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, in the presence of Ayman Mohamad Ali, General Manager of Harley-Davidson Doha, alongside members of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Qatar Chapter, a large number of members of other motorcycle clubs across Qatar, media representatives, and distinguished guests.

Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were invited to tour the new space, which spans two floors and has been developed in line with Harley-Davidson’s international standards. The showroom delivers an immersive brand experience, offering visitors a deeper connection to the heritage, craftsmanship, and lifestyle that define Harley-Davidson.

The ground floor showcases the latest Harley-Davidson models, catering to a wide spectrum of riders—from seasoned enthusiasts to newcomers exploring the brand for the first time. The upper level is dedicated to a comprehensive selection of motor clothes, accessories, and branded merchandise, positioning the showroom as a fully integrated destination for Harley-Davidson customers.

This new opening forms part of Harley-Davidson Doha’s broader strategy to stay ahead of global motorcycle trends while continuously enhancing its customer offering. By bringing together product, lifestyle, and community under one roof, the showroom aims to deliver a holistic and engaging experience that resonates with both loyal riders and a new generation of customers.

Customers are welcome to visit the new showroom at Barwa Commercial Avenue, Building 174, Unit 351, from Saturday to Thursday, between 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM.