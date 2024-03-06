Dubai: Hapido.com, a UAE-based E-commerce platform that specializes in offering daily deals, discounts, and vouchers, has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, to create a seamless and integrated customer experience.

Hapido was established with a clear purpose to provide a digital platform that seamlessly connects local businesses with local consumers, creating a win-win scenario for everyone involved. This is exactly where MoEngage will assist Hapido by providing personalized engagement, customer segmentation, and data-driven insights.

“For Hapido, meaningful customer engagement is building loyalty for the customers. Using the marketing automation capabilities of MoEngage, we plan to increase our repeated users, and at the same time, build brand advocacy”, said, Inam Ur Rahman, Business Development Lead, Hapido.com

The E-commerce platform will also start leveraging multi-channel capabilities by identifying and integrating various communication channels, including websites, mobile apps, email, social media, and others.

Additionally, using MoEngage, they plan to ensure a consistent and cohesive customer experience across all channels.

“Hapido.com drives customer-centric campaigns and provides a superior experience. We are ecstatic to partner with them and assist them in this endeavour to drive engagement and provide customer delight”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at MoEngage.

Hapido.com joins the growing list of 1500+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1500 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, The Entertainer, Batelco, Landmark Group, and Alamar Foods. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Hapido.com

Hapido, e-commerce platform that specializes in offering daily deals, discounts, and vouchers at amazing prices to customers across the UAE. Founded on the belief that thriving local businesses are the heart and soul of any community, Hapido was established with a clear purpose to provide a digital platform that seamlessly connects local businesses with local consumers, creating a win-win scenario for everyone involved.

Hapido provides an opportunity for consumers to enjoy significant discounts on a wide array of products and services, helping them save money while still enjoying the things they love. At Hapido, we assist our partners in driving more customers to their business by showcasing their top deals on our platform, all while ensuring consumers can access incredible prices when purchasing products and services.

At Hapido we take immense pride in introducing you to our cutting-edge website and app, meticulously crafted with the most robust and state-of-the-art technology stack available.

Our mission is to provide you with a seamless, efficient, and enjoyable digital experience to our customers.

To learn more, visit https://www.hapido.com/

