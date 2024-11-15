Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the implementation phase of the "Innovators 2024" competition. This pioneering initiative aims to support youth innovation and creativity across the UAE by enabling individuals with promising ideas to bring them to life in a state-of-the-art environment at the Fab Lab UAE. The competition reflects the foundation's commitment to providing an inclusive setting where young innovators can offer creative solutions to societal challenges, furthering the UAE's contribution to science and technology.

The competition has attracted significant interest this year, with over 137 applications from across the nation. Following a rigorous evaluation process by a specialized judging panel of experts in science, technology, and innovation, nine outstanding teams were selected to advance to the implementation phase. Evaluation criteria included innovation, potential impact, feasibility, and an assessment of each team’s project readiness. The implementation phase began on September 23, 2024, and will continue until November 19, followed by a second round of evaluations on November 23 to determine the winning teams.

In this regard, Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector, commented: “The Innovators competition underscores Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation’s commitment to nurturing the innovative capacities of Emirati youth by providing the necessary knowledge and technical support to transform their creative ideas into practical, applicable solutions. The Fab Lab UAE offers a comprehensive environment where young innovators can realize their visions and develop their projects within an institutional framework that aligns with the highest global standards. We are dedicated to reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global center for innovation and creativity, in line with our wise leadership’s vision of building a knowledge-driven society based on innovation and technological advancement.”

This year, the nine selected projects represent pioneering innovations across various fields, including a mind-controlled home automation system, a project aimed at enhancing groundwater sustainability, the “Falaj” system, an acoustic technology for cleaning solar panels, hydroponic indoor farming systems, the "StressSync" stress management device, a drowning-detection wristband, a flexible smart shading system, and the “CrossSafe” pedestrian safety project. These projects aim to address critical issues related to sustainability, safety, and quality of life.

After the implementation phase, the judging panel will evaluate the projects to select the winners based on creativity, social impact, and practical applicability. Winning projects will receive a special recognition package, including a financial award of AED 20,000, a certificate of appreciation, media exposure on local and international platforms, and support for sponsorship and commercialization opportunities.

Founded as an initiative by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Fab Lab UAE is the first comprehensive educational innovation lab in the UAE accredited by the Global Fab Lab Network. The lab aims to nurture an innovative Emirati generation and foster a culture of digital creativity by providing an environment equipped with the latest digital tools and technology. It also offers extensive digital manufacturing training to all community segments, contributing to the UAE's ambitious vision for innovation and knowledge.