Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representitive of the Ruler in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Board of Trustees at Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) grants 20 scholarships to the top high school students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance. The scholarship awardees will enroll in Abu Dhabi University at the start of academic year 2022 -2023 to join any of the 50 unique programs, majors and concentrations which include Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Cybersecurity Engineering; Computer Engineering – Artificial Intelligence concentration, Electrical Engineering – Robotics and Automation Concentration, as well as a Master of Science in Information Technology and Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering. ADU’s programs seek to equip students with the essential skills to best prepare them for the twenty-first century's most in-demand jobs and excel in their future careers.

Offered since 2009, the "HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed" scholarship is a prominent national initiative dedicated to empowering outstanding students and inspiring them to pursue their educational objectives. The scholarship represents a key pillar in ADU’s strategy for academic excellence and reflects its commitment to supporting the development of the UAE’s academic ecosystem. The maximum coverage period of the scholarship is four years, or upon graduation, whichever is sooner. The scholarship encompasses tuition, application, registration and student services fees as well as health services fees. Students who meet the requirements can apply through the Scholarships and Financial Aid Office at ADU.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman and Founder of Abu Dhabi University, emphasized the importance of similar initiatives that have been generously provided by HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dr. Al Dhahehri said: “Scholarships play a vital role in encouraging outstanding students to continue striving for excellence and commence their journey of pursuing higher education. Additionally, these initiatives create a healthy and competitive environment among high school seniors from both the Science and Literature tracks. Top achievers who meet the criteria will be able to enroll at ADU, a world-class academic institution and choose from the various developmental fields in Engineering Sciences, Management, Environment, Information Technology, Languages, Law, Media, Health Sciences and many others.”

Dr. Al Dhaheri added: “The programs aim to supply the labor market with specialized cadres that meet the requirements of the general policy agenda of the government of Abu Dhabi and its 2030 economic vision to meet the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years. ADU’s strategy for developing the academic ecosystem started from monitoring the needs of the career market in Abu Dhabi as well as anticipating the future of the workforce. ADU is focused on gearing up our cadre of graduates with the skills to move forward towards a knowledge-based economy. We work towards enabling students to acquire the skills that equip them to contribute effectively to our society and contribute to the directives of our wise leadership.”

Professor, Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), encouraged students to keep up the successful academic achievement throughout the four years of the scholarship. Prof. Ahmad pointed that the students must be committed to maintaining a minimum CGPA of 3.70, and a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, except for winter and summer terms to continue receiving this prestigious scholarship.

Recently, ADU launched four new concentrations that include, Big Data Analytics, Web and Mobile Application Development under the umbrella of a bachelor’s in software engineering as well as Cybersecurity and Game Development under a bachelor’s in IT. ADU received the highest accolade accreditation, from The American Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Additionally, ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world, according to the 2023 QS World University rankings and received a 5 QS Stars rating for 2022. In addition, ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age.

For more information on ADU’s scholarships and financial aids, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/financials/scholarships

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world according to the 2023 QS World University rankings, and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. In addition, ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age.

