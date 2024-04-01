Dubai, UAE: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is accepting nominations for Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research on its website as of March 2024.

On his part, Professor Dr Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of the Arab League Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ALECSO) said, “It is our pleasure to receive nominations for Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research for the years 2024-2025. This award aims to provide an opportunity for educational researchers in the Arab world to present their studies and research, which undoubtedly will be a significant and high-quality addition to the education sector. It will serve as a leading specialized platform for exchanging experiences, exemplary practices, and experiments in the educational field, thereby enriching the scientific arena and achieving many benefits and academic goals that the award was initiated for.”

His Excellency added: “On this occasion, we encourage researchers from various Arab countries to participate in the award to benefit from their efforts and the ideas proposed for the development of educational curricula and the education sector in the Arab region. We also extend our sincere thanks to the organizers of the award for their continuous efforts in its development and enhancement of its position to achieve its desired goals.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The foundation continues to accept nominations for Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, which aims to encourage research activities in the Arab world. Thanks to this initiative, many distinguished educational research studies have been attracted.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added, “The education sector in the Arab world has benefited from the outcomes of these research studies in disseminating knowledge, exchanging successful experiences and practices, highlighting them, and disseminating them to serve educational and academic production. This aligns with the goals of our government and the leadership's vision, which prioritizes the education sector to keep pace with rapid global developments, develop educational institutions, and upgrade them to prepare qualified generations capable of bearing the responsibility of driving development and contributing to the development of societies, achieving renaissance and prosperity for people through cooperation and coordination with our partners from relevant international, regional, and local institutions.”

The Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Foundation said, “Therefore, we extend our thanks and appreciation to all our strategic partners for their support and efforts in the success of the award, foremost among them the Arab League Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ALECSO), for its effective role in supporting the award and working to achieve its goals. We also invite the targeted categories to participate in the award with their achievements and research to contribute to enriching knowledge, disseminating their successful experiences, and benefiting from them.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi further clarified that nominations for the award are available through the foundation's website, where all information and application requirements are provided. The nomination period continues until September 9, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the award was launched by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (may his soul rest in peace) in an initiative aimed at promoting research activity, specifically the "Best Applied Local Research," in 2003. After several years, modifications were made, and it evolved into the category of educational research at the Arab level in 2007. It continued to attract research submissions until the strategic partnership was established with the Arab League Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ALECSO) in 2021. This led to the announcement of the Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research. The award aims to discover and encourage outstanding educational researchers from the Arab world, introducing them and disseminating their practices among stakeholders in the educational field for collective benefit. Additionally, it seeks to enrich and enhance the Arab educational library with distinguished research based on international standards, solidifying its position among global awards.

The award in its previous edition, Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research received submissions from 17 Arab countries, totaling 146 research papers. The number of winning research papers (3 papers) came from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

-Ends-